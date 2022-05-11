IceCure Medical to Report Q1 2022 Results and Conduct Conference Call May 18, 2022

CAESAREA, Israel, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense® System, that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal ("ProSense"), today announced it will report its business and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 with a press release issued at 7:00 am ET. IceCure's management team, joined by Dr. Richard Fine, will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 am ET.

Dr. Richard E. Fine, MD, past President of the American Society of Breast Surgeons, an ICE3 trial investigator, Program Director of the Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship, and Director of Research and Education at the West Comprehensive Breast Center in Germantown, Tennessee, will be on the call to discuss ProSense® as a potential treatment for early stage breast cancer and will be available for Q&A with investors.

Conference call:

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 8:30 am ET

US: 1-888-281-1167

Israel/International: +972-3-9180609

About IceCure Medical

Founded in 2006, Israel-based IceCure Medical (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared to-date by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and approved in Europe with the CE Mark.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses the scheduling of a conference call and reporting its business and financial results for first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on April 1, 2022, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

