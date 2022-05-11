Enjoy Idle P2E! 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX' is Now Available Worldwide

The exclusive 'Drone Mining System' plus all the best characteristics of the idle genre

Rare or higher-tiered Commanders can be minted into NFTs

Massive 3-part AirDrop event to celebrate the official launch

SEONGNAM-SI, South Korea, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joycity has announced that their subsidiary, 'Mojito Games', has globally launched their new P2E (Play to Earn) game, 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX' on May 11th.

Easy Idle P2E 'Crypto Ball Z on WIMIX', Grand Launch (PRNewswire)

'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX' is a hybrid mobile game that combines the best features of the shooting game genre with idle RPG elements. It's currently available for Android devices and will support 8 languages.

In 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX', players can obtain new Heroes using the 'Combine' feature, and upon upgrading, arrange them in a variety of formations. Heroes from the 'Game of Dice', a game loved by over 50 million international players, will join the battle. The game will have a season system where Heroes can be used for exclusive battles and have special buffs applied. Game content will vary from season-to-season.

In the game, Herostones can be mined using Drones, a system that exemplifies the idle P2E aspects. For the 'Drone Search,' Drones will return after a certain period with Herostones which can then be exchanged into the game's utility token, HERCO; a crucial in-game currency.

The Commander system is an exciting game feature. When players equip Commanders, they can get buffs that directly affect the mining process. By clearing stages, players may obtain Drone crafting materials. Exceptional Drones can be crafted by equipping higher Rarity Commanders and then used to increase mining efficiency.

There are a total of 5 Commander Rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythical. Commanders with a rank of Rare or higher can be minted into NFTs and then traded through the WEMIX Wallet after 'Sealing'.

There will be a massive 3-part AirDrop event where a total of 5 million HERCO will be given away. 10,000 random participants, who complete the AirDrop event missions will each be awarded with 50 HERCO, and 5 participants, who have completed the 'invite the friend' mission, will obtain incredible rewards. Players should stay posted as there will also be a variety of other events that will be exclusive to our community followers.

For more information regarding 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX', visit our official website (https://cbz.joycity.com) and Twitter page (https://twitter.com/PlayCryptoBallZ).

