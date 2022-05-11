Corvus Construction Breaks into Ground-up Industrial Market

HOUSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvus Construction – Corvus Construction recently broke ground on their first ground-up project, a speculative 130,023-square-foot front-loader for Alliance Industrial Company at Park 225 in Pasadena, TX. After 30 years as the premier general contractor in Houston's industrial TI market, Corvus decided to take its next step and enter the ground-up industrial market.

In 2021, amidst their biggest year of TI revenue yet, Corvus Construction brought on Blake McClendon as Director of Ground-Up Construction. McClendon, an Army Veteran from Sugar Land, brings with him 10 years of experience as a commercial general contractor with over 6 million square feet of institutional tilt-wall experience in Houston.

"Corvus Construction built out the majority of the industrial shell buildings I have managed," said McClendon. "They have maintained a significant market share of the institutional TI market for a long time, and they have continually earned repeat work with the institutional customers in Houston. When Will Thornton approached me about starting a ground-up platform for Corvus Construction, I recognized it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join an amazing team built on three decades of quality service and industrial expertise."

"Our goal in starting a ground-up division was to offer our clients a turn-key solution for their projects while maintaining the same level of quality and service they have become accustomed to for years," said Will Thornton, President of Corvus Construction. "I am excited about Blake joining the team and our ability to offer our customers a comprehensive approach to their projects," said Thornton.

Corvus Construction's ground-up platform currently has over 1.6 million square feet of Class A institutional product under construction in greater Houston, including projects for Alliance Industrial, Crow Holdings Industrial, IDV, and Phelan-Bennett Development.

Cory Driskill, Gulf Coast Managing Director for Crow Holdings Industrial, reflects on his decision to use Corvus Construction on his Woods Road Industrial project, a 60-acre, 1.07 million-square-foot development in Brookshire scheduled to deliver in Q4 of 2022. "I have worked with Blake and Will (separately) over the past several years on multiple ground-up and TI industrial projects. Their execution and delivery of my projects have always been at the highest level," said Driskill. "Corvus Construction has put together a great team for our Woods Road project, and I am confident they will make this project a success for Crow Holdings."

About Corvus

Corvus Construction Company, Inc. is a family-owned general contractor that provides interior finish and ground-up construction services to the greater Houston area. In 1992, Steve Thornton formed Corvus Construction with the intent to streamline systems for delivering projects with unmatched quality control. In 2022, Corvus Construction continues to deliver on its mission and stand out as a leader in the construction industry. With its hand-on approach and foundation in relationships, Corvus Construction is poised for growth in the years ahead.

