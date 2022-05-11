Caprice Capital Partners Celebrates Three Years of Partnerships with Entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2019, Rich Thomson launched Caprice Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in Manhattan Beach, CA with the goal of providing capital to entrepreneur-led businesses in the lower-middle market. Since launch, Caprice has deployed over $450 million in 25 transactions over 13 industry sectors and has grown to consist of a team of seven investment and operations professionals with an average of over two decades of experience.

With the level of market volatility since 2019, one thing has never changed for Caprice: a dedicated focus on high strong growth potential businesses. Successful partnerships are built on trust, transparency, and alignment. Whether working directly with the founder or family owner of a business or alongside an independent sponsor or search fund, there is no substitution for direct access and true partnership. Working directly with owner-operators and non-traditional sponsors enables Caprice to be an essential value-added partner, during the good times and the bad. It is this relationship-driven, direct partnership approach that remains Caprice's guiding principle in everything they do and a proven differentiator in a crowded market.

Caprice Capital Partners appreciates our customers and investors ongoing support, and we continue to be excited for the future!

Deployed over $450 million of capital to non-sponsored, entrepreneurial-led companies

Supported transformational growth, succession, and M&A initiatives across 25 businesses and 13 industries

Forged long-term relationships with high-integrity founders, families, search funds and independent sponsors seeking an alternative to control equity

Added six new team members with over a century of experience across originations, execution, and operations

Actively hiring talented origination and execution personnel

Growing our supportive limited partners investor base

Caprice Capital Partners is a flexible capital solution for small and midsize businesses.

