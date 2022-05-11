Blue Ocean Technologies Announces Executive Management Changes Brian Hyndman Named New CEO

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ocean Technologies (BOT), a unique capital markets fintech leader in global afterhours trading and operator of Blue Ocean ATS, announced today executive management changes, effective immediately. Brian Hyndman will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer, in addition to his role as President of Blue Ocean Technologies. Previous Chairman and CEO, Ralph Layman was named Non-Executive Chairman. Matthew Horisk, previously Chief Technology Officer was named Chief Information Officer and also assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer, previously held by Brian Hyndman. Co-Founder and Blue Ocean ATS Managing Director, Greg Shinnick, will be leaving the organization and will remain on the Blue Ocean Technologies Board of Directors.

In his new role as CEO, Brian Hyndman will lead Blue Ocean Technologies into the next phase of its growth and continue to oversee the organization's strategy, fundraising, business and product development. In his expanded new position, Matthew Horisk will be responsible for overseeing operations, technology, platform support, and Blue Ocean's growing data business.

Ralph Layman, Non-Executive Chairman commented, "Today's management developments come at a time of rapid growth for Blue Ocean and the industry at large. I am incredibly proud of what we have built and the creation of an entire new category in electronic equities trading. As we continue to execute our roadmap and make progress in the overnight trading landscape, I am delighted to name Brian Hyndman my successor. There is no better person to lead Blue Ocean into this new era of its corporate development as we expand our reach globally with Samsung Securities and other international partners. I commend the entire Blue Ocean team for gaining traction within the afterhours trading community filling a void in the market to make trading more accessible for all," he added.

Brian Hyndman, President and CEO of Blue Ocean Technologies, commented, "When I joined Blue Ocean in 2021, I was excited to leverage my global electronic trading background to execute on the mission the team set-out to fulfill given the overnight gap and new growing "on-demand" trading needs for investors in today's 24-hour climate, created by the rise of crypto trading 24/7. I commend both Ralph and Gregory for their leadership and I'm delighted to have them on our Board of Directors."

"As I assume the additional role of CEO, I feel proud to have been able to build upon Ralph and Greg's early vision, while raising additional capital and building out the trading platform. I am excited to partner with the rest of the team to continue to serve subscribers and investors," Brian added.

Matthew Horisk, Chief Information and Operating Officer Blue Ocean Technologies and Blue Ocean ATS, commented, "I would like to thank all or our customers, partners, investors and growing subscribers for their unwavering commitment to our global trading vision. The growth of Blue Ocean ATS is a testament to our entire management and team's dedication particularly over the past two years given the changes in trading patterns. I am excited to expand my position as we grow our data business, connectivity partners and add more tools and resources for our trading subscriber network in Asia-Pacific and around the world." he added.

Over the past year, Blue Ocean Technologies expanded into Asia-Pacific, with a strategic partnership and MOU with Samsung Securities growing its access into Korea. Today Blue Ocean ATS trades approximately 1,200 NMS stocks and ETFs with an offering capable to trade all 13,000 names. If you are interested in learning how to connect to Blue Ocean ATS for access to trading US equities from 8:00 pm – 4:00 pm EST, please reach out to our team at sales@blueoceanats.com.

