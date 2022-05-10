VolunteerNow Powers 31st Annual Texas Volunteer Management Conference

Powered by VolunteerNow, the professional development conference will explore how to lead volunteers through challenges

DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Texas Volunteer Management Conference (TVMC), powered by VolunteerNow, will be held virtually on June 2-3, 2022. The conference's theme, "Brave New World: Leaning into Challenges," will explore the challenges of reengaging volunteers in a post-COVID-19 world. The two-day national conference includes 20 breakout sessions, a keynote presentation, two plenaries and three networking opportunities for volunteer management professionals.

"VolunteerNow has been a proud partner of TVMC since its inception 31 years ago," said Tammy Richards, CEO of VolunteerNow. "The conference is a wonderful opportunity for individuals to learn important skills and gain knowledge of how they can best engage volunteers to serve their missions. We are honored to feature Dr. Staciá Alexander LPC-S, a licensed professional counselor, as the keynote speaker to talk about prioritizing positive mental health practices and emotional intelligence development in the nonprofit sector."

Both those in the non-profit and for-profit sectors will find value from the conference, including those in the private sector responsible for engaging volunteers including program managers, executive directors, development and communications team members as well as staff in community relations and corporate social responsibility. In 2021, TVMC achieved record-breaking attendance with 500 registrants.

TVMC will feature leading volunteer engagement specialists, including Martin J. Cowling, Betsy McFarland, CVA, and Faiza Venzant, CVA. The virtual conference will also include presentations on topics such as how to work with teenagers, ethics in volunteer administration, DEI and burnout.

In addition to VolunteerNow's support, the conference is made possible through partnerships with the Dallas Association of Directors of Volunteers (DADV) and the Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) of Tarrant County. OneStar Foundation will serve as presenting sponsor.

To learn more and to register for the 2022 conference, click here.

About VolunteerNow®

With 50 years of experience, VolunteerNow transforms lives through volunteerism and community engagement. In a typical year, VolunteerNow mobilizes more than 310,000 volunteers who give 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $46 million economic impact. VOLY.org, powered by VolunteerNow, is the 24/7 connection between volunteers and local service opportunities. As a national thought leader in volunteerism and one of the largest volunteer centers in the country, VolunteerNow provides a wide range of programs and services that build capacity for school districts, nonprofits, and municipalities. volnow.org

View original content:

SOURCE VolunteerNow