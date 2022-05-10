VARSITY BRANDS NAMES FINALISTS IN 2022 SCHOOL SPIRIT AWARDS

Nation Is Encouraged to Vote Online for America's Most Spirited High School Award; Winners to Be Announced at Virtual Awards Show on June 15, 2022

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the market leader in sport, spirit and achievement, announced that its signature school pride event, the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards, has named finalists for its 2022 School Spirit Awards. This marks the event's sixth year of recognizing schools, organizations, and individuals after the difficult decision to cancel the Awards Show in 2020 due to COVID-19 and will, as before, honor the standouts in America's high schools positively impacting school pride and community spirit.

A total of $60,000 will be awarded across 12 categories, including a $25,000 grand prize for America's Most Spirited High School. Winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

"After two years of uncertainty and separation, the team at Varsity Brands is thrilled to see the power of spirit re-emerge once again on campus - and in doing so help transform school culture in classrooms, athletic events, and auditoriums nationwide," said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. "The Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards represents our unique opportunity to celebrate demonstrations of spirit across the country and recognize the positive impact it can have on schools and student performance. We are honored to re-establish the event this year and spearhead the celebration of America's youth."

The grand prize for America's Most Spirited High School will be determined by online voting at varsitybrands.com through May 18, 2022. The school with the most votes will receive $25,000 in awards from Varsity Brands. All other category winners will receive $3,000. All winners will be announced at the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards Show in a virtual setting on June 15, 2022.

2022 Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards Finalists:

America's Most Spirited High School – Nation-Wide Vote

Gaffney High School - Gaffney, SC

Olentangy Berlin High School – Delaware, OH

Pocomoke High School - Pocomoke, MD

Southeast Career Technical Academy - Las Vegas, NV

Finalists:

Benton High School - Benton, AR

Eaton High School - Fort Worth, TX

Gretna High School - Omaha, NE

Marlow High School - Marlow, OK

Mayde Creek High School - Katy, TX

Newark School of Fashion & Design - Edison, NJ

Orange Lutheran High School - Santa Ana, CA

Pierce County High School - Blackshear, GA

Prescott High School - Prescott, WI

Salinas High School - Salinas, CA

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School - Columbus, GA

Walker High School - Walker, LA

West Valley High School Yakima - Yakima, WA

Athlete

Luke Boree - Clay High School | Green Cove Springs, FL

Meagan Brockett - Century High School | Pocatello, ID

Ronald Christian - Rutland High School | Macon, GA

Natalee Griffin - Pierce County High School | Blackshear, GA

Aralen Haiola - Kahuku High School | Kahuku, HI

Max Hogan - Hillcrest High School | Simpsonville, SC

Delilah McDaniel - Capital Christian High School | Sacramento, CA

Hannah Myers - Blythewood High School | Blythewood, SC

Maddox Pederson - McKinney Christian Academy | McKinney, TX

Tyler Smith – Gaffney High School | Gaffney, SC

MacKenzie Schulz - Strongsville High School | Strongsville, OH

Athletic Director

Adam Baumgartner - Rye High School | Rye, Colorado

Corry Black - St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School | Columbus, GA

Andrea Bouwhuis – Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT

Brien Dunphy - Peoria High School | Peoria, IL

Anna Flores - Sinton High School | Sinton, TX

Scott Govern - Middletown Area High School | Mechanicsburg, PA

Steven Gunn - Rutland High School | Macon, GA

David Inness - Northwest Christian High School | Phoenix, AZ

Jason Levine - Notre Dame Belmont | Belmont, CA

Curt Miller - Oconee County High School | Watkinsville, GA

Ted Robbins - Lincoln-Way West | New Lenox, IL

Don Stonefield - East Central High School | St. Leon, IN

John Taylor - Irvington High School | Irvington, NJ

Coach

Amanda Baca - Fountain Hills High School | Fountain Hills, AZ

Alysia Bluford - Rutland High School | Macon, GA

Dan Curran - Konawaena High School | Richardson, TX

Jon Marcus Duncan - Jackson Prep | Pearl, MS

Brittney Godbout - Chariho Regional High School | Wakefield, RI

Kori Johnson - Costa Mesa High School | Costa Mesa, CA

Dan Jones - Gaffney High School | Gaffney, SC

Benjamin Kullos - Raymond S. Kellis High School | Phoenix, AZ

Nathan Lautar - Malvern Prep | Broomall, PA

Jessica Packer - Ridgeland High School | Ridgeland, MS

Greg Patterson - Hueytown High School | Hueytown, AL

Kenni Patton - Electra High School | Electra, TX

Angela Powell - American Canyon High School | Rodeo, CA

Joe Sato - Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT

Sheila Story - Carson High School | Carson City, NV

Dawn Thall - Strongsville High School | Strongsville, OH

Martin Wyckoff - Union-Endicott High School | Endicott, NY

Game Day Experience

Bishop Gorman Catholic High School | Tyler, TX

Dover High School | Dover, OH

Gaffney High School | Gaffney, SC

Park Ridge High School | Park Ridge, NJ

Ramona High School | Riverside, CA

Station Camp High School | Gallatin, TN

Union Local Schools | Belmont, OH

Wauconda High School | Wauconda, IL

Graduation

Arapahoe High School | Centennial, CO

Carolina High School | Greenville, SC

Olentangy Berlin High School | Delaware, OH

Performing Arts

Green Level High School | Cary, NC

North Allegheny High School | Cranberry Twp ., PA

Northwest High School | Jackson, MI

Ramona High School | Riverside, CA

Principal

Matt Franzino - Santa Fe Catholic High School | Lakeland, FL

Danielle Jackson - Kempner High School | Sugar Land, TX

Donnie Littlejohn - Gaffney High School | Gaffney, SC

Wendy Pooler - Rutland High School | Macon, GA

Jason St Pierre - Walker High School | Walker, LA

Shelley Tierce - Cartersville High School | Cartersville, GA

Spirit of St. Jude

Havana High School | Hanava, IL

Woodstock High School | Woodstock, GA

Student

Savannah Callahan – Lehigh Christian Academy | Allentown, PA

Carson Day - Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT

Anna Grange - West Valley High School-Yakima | Yakima, WA

Diego Grateron - Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT

Max Hogan - Hillcrest High School | Simpsonville, SC

Jalen Jones - Rutland High School | Macon, GA

Krisdon Marquardt - Peoria High School | Peoria, IL

Mikayla McDaniel - Capital Christian High School | Sacramento, CA

Mickey McKibben - Aquilla Independent School District | Aquilla, TX

Joely Myrick - Pierce County High School | Blackshear, GA

Alejandra Pulido - Linda Marquez High School | Los Angeles, CA

Paige Reed - Erskine Academy | Jefferson, ME

Chad Savaso - Orange Lutheran High School | Orange, CA

Holly Taguma - Kauai High School | Lihue, HI

Teacher

Veronica Christian – Rutland High School | Macon, GA

Karen Denton - Gaffney High School | Gaffney, SC

Brian Gallagher - Ramona High School | Riverside, CA

Ben Mahon - Peoria High School | Peoria, IL

Edgar Moore - Cartersville High School | Cartersville, GA

Amber Thomas - Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT

Janet Wooten - Richmond Hill High School | Richmond Hill, GA

Martin Wyckoff - Union-Endicott High School | Endicott, NY

Kelly Young - Rock Island High School | Rock Island, IL

Yearbook

Los Lunas High School | Los Lunas, NM

Governor Livingston High School | Berkeley Heights, NJ

Rio Rancho High School | Rio Rancho, NM

Vista Ridge High School | Colorado Springs, CO

Winchester Community High School | Winchester, IN

To learn more about Varsity Brands and its School Spirit Awards, please visit varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these entities promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

