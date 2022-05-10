Premium men's golf and lifestyle brand launches collaboration with 'The Home of Golf'

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TravisMathew, a premium men's golf and lifestyle brand, today announced its partnership with St Andrews Links and the opening of its new store at the Old Course, becoming the first brand with an on-site storefront at this iconic location.

TRAVISMATHEW TO BECOME THE FIRST BRAND TO OPEN A STOREFRONT AT ST ANDREWS (PRNewswire)

The new relationship between TravisMathew and St Andrews Links will begin in August 2022, with the opening of a permanent TravisMathew store next to the iconic 18th hole at the Old Course and near to the historical Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews building. As an Official Supplier, the storefront will feature TravisMathew's most beloved styles, including never-before-seen St Andrews Links co-branded apparel. Though TravisMathew has been sold in St Andrews' Old Course Shop in past years, this will be the only brand-specific store at St Andrews Links to date.

Established over 600 years ago and considered to be the "Home of Golf", The Old Course at St Andrews is the oldest golf course in the world and home of this year's 150th Open. St Andrews Links represents a long and storied tradition, responsible for much of golf's legendary history and TravisMathew is honored to join this legacy, paying respect to what has come before and delivering their timeless styles that pay homage to such a historic venue.

"This is truly an iconic moment for TravisMathew," Said Ryan Ellis, CEO of TravisMathew. "To have the opportunity to associate our brand at the Home of Golf with a retail store footsteps from the famed Old Course is something we couldn't be more excited about. We can't wait to introduce exclusive product that will bring together the rich history of St Andrews and the modern, lifestyle performance foundation of TravisMathew. We look forward to building on this relationship for years to come."

St Andrews Links is equally passionate about the opportunity this new relationship presents and the impact this addition will have on visitors from around the globe.

"We are thrilled to work with TravisMathew, one of the most exciting and fastest growing brands in golf," Danny Campbell, Commercial Director at St Andrews Links said. "We cannot wait to unveil the exclusive lifestyle collections in our incredible store and believe our new offering will excite our global audience of golfers and followers, helping us to reach new fans and inviting all generations to unite and celebrate TravisMathew and the Home of Golf."

Following the Open Championship co-branded product will be made available online at travismathew.com.

About TravisMathew: TravisMathew is a leading innovator in lifestyle and performance apparel. Using best-in-class fabrications and designs, we are pushing forward a growing market trend toward casualization. For us, comfort comes first. Every TravisMathew product is created with attention to detail, designed to deliver the perfect fit and a soft, lightweight feel. By offering hundreds of varied, unique designs across monthly new product releases, we are establishing a new standard for the young professional. We want to elevate your look with details, subtleties, and craftsmanship that will get you noticed...but without flash or pretension. As an aspirational brand, TravisMathew prides itself on being approachable. Anyone and everyone can look great—and feel great—in TravisMathew. For more information, please visit travismathew.com.

About St Andrews Links:

St Andrews Links Trust is responsible for the management and maintenance of the seven Links courses at St Andrews, including the world famous Old Course, host of The Open a record 29 times.

St Andrews Links manages a number of additional facilities including three clubhouses, a golf academy and four shops. Around 230,000 rounds are played over the seven courses attracting visitors from around the world to follow in the footsteps of the world's greatest golfers and become a part of golf's rich history. For more information visit standrews.com

