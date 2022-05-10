Texas Trial Lawyer Majed Nachawati Earns National Honors as 2022 Plaintiffs' Trailblazer

Founder of Fears Nachawati a leader for states battling opioid epidemic and an agent of change for diversity

DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Majed Nachawati 's leadership in multidistrict litigation (MDL) on the national stage, including his advocacy for diversity in MDL leadership, earned him a place on the National Law Journal's list of Plaintiffs' Lawyer Trailblazers for 2022.

"There's an underdog spirit in most successful trial lawyers, and Majed Nachawati is no exception," the NLJ wrote in its May/June edition.

Mr. Nachawati took a stand for a group of cities and counties in lawsuits against makers, distributors and retailers of highly addictive prescription opioid painkillers. Those efforts resulted in a key appellate ruling earlier this year that moved their lawsuits from federal court back to the state trial courts where plaintiffs had originally filed.

In addition, Mr. Nachawati has been an outspoken watchdog over a ploy by Johnson & Johnson to shed its liabilities to thousands of women who developed ovarian cancer after using talcum-based products like Johnson's Baby Powder. He currently sits on an oversight board monitoring the J&J bankruptcy.

The National Law Journal also noted Mr. Nachawati's commitment to improving diversity among MDL leadership. The media outlet cited him and his firm for being inaugural signatories on the Judicial Appointments Inclusivity Standard developed by the James F. Humphreys Complex Litigation Center at George Washington Law School.

"This work demands an unwavering commitment and resilience, but I'd have it no other way," Mr. Nachawati told the law journal.

The Plaintiffs' Trailblazers edition is published in the May/June edition of the NLJ and can be viewed online here.

Mr. Nachawati represents individuals in mass-tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. The Fears Nachawati law firm is one of the largest and most diverse products liability law firms in the nation. The firm is ranked No. 1 nationally in products liability filings in federal court over the past three years, according to Lex Machina. For more information visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

