Sunrise unveils ground-breaking home sleep apnea test at SLEEP 2022

Non-invasive sensor simplifies diagnostic process for providers, patients

NAMUR, Belgium, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the millions of people concerned they may have sleep apnea, a confirmed diagnosis can be a lengthy and expensive process. Sunrise, a Belgium-based sleep technology company has created a lightweight, easy to use, at-home sleep test that provides clinically accurate results within hours. The company will unveil the device at SLEEP 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina June 4-8. Attendees can visit booth #146 to learn about the simplicity it provides to both patient and provider, and the comprehensive clinical insights provided by the new technology.

Logo for Sunrise (PRNewswire)

Sunrise's at-home sleep test provides results within hours and will be unveiled in the U.S. at SLEEP 2022 in June.

Laurent Martinot, CEO and co-founder of Sunrise, said the technology has been in use in Europe since 2019, and the device was recently granted a De Novo classification by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. The sensor will soon be available in the United States.

"The Sunrise sensor has a single point of contact that rests on the patient's chin, to measure mandibular movement, a novel biosignal close to the source for measuring sleep issues that has been studied for decades," he said. "We have developed and clinically validated our sensor against the gold standard of polysomnography, or a sleep study, on thousands of patients to measure sleep-disordered breathing."

Dr. Atul Malhotra will present the latest clinical research on using mandibular movement as a reliable noninvasive alternative to the gold standard of a sleep study that measures respiratory effort at SLEEP 2022. Malhotra is the research chief of pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine at UC San Diego Health, and a professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine.

"Having been involved with some of the recent clinical research, I am impressed with the mandibular movement signal and its potential to provide comprehensive information to clinicians to diagnose various sleep disorders," he said.

Martinot said this is an exciting time for Sunrise. "We're thrilled to be working with global thought leaders in the field of sleep to bring this innovative technology to physicians and patients, and to aid in the diagnosis of the millions suffering unnecessarily from sleep apnea in the U.S.," he said.

Dr. Malhotra's research presentation will take place June 8 at 3:15 p.m. in W209, ABC ballrooms.

About Sunrise: Founded in 2015 and based in Namur, Belgium, Sunrise aims to democratize access to care for sleep apnea syndrome. The team is applying Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to study a novel biosignal with its simple design of the diagnostic sensor. Sleep apnea is a major comorbidity of cardiovascular disease, and a significant risk factor for type 2 diabetes, stroke, coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure and atrial fibrillation, among other conditions. Sunrise's innovation is based on more than 10 years of research on thousands of patients. The technology detects respiratory events based on the analysis of contractions of the respiratory muscles, and the related movements of a person's chin while they sleep.

Contact: Mary Guiden

Email: mguiden@knbcomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sunrise