SoundCommerce Acquires Outlier.ai Team; Appoints Retail Technology Veteran Steve Davis as CRO

SEATTLE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail data platform provider SoundCommerce announced today it has closed a transaction with Outlier.ai to retain key talent and leadership; expanding the company's sales, marketing, customer success and solutions engineering teams.

SoundCommerce is an end-to-end retail data and intelligence platform that connects marketing, operations and merchandising to optimize order and shopper profitability. The Outlier acquisition accelerates SoundCommerce's success serving DTC consumer brands and retailers.

Backed by tenured venture capital investors, SoundCommerce serves leading omnichannel retailers that include PacSun, Eddie Bauer, Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), FTD-Proflowers and others, alongside high-growth, digitally-native brands Bala, GLDN and BRCC (NYSE:BRC).

Pursuant to the close, SoundCommerce appointed digital retailing veteran Steve Davis as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Steve will lead the company's direct and channel sales, partnership alliances and customer success operations. Davis is a veteran executive of BlueMartini, Escalate Retail, Demandtec, IBM and Outlier. He brings 25 years of enterprise and technical sales experience to SoundCommerce's executive leadership team.

"I'm excited to join SoundCommerce at a pivotal moment in the company's upward trajectory, as SoundCommerce leads the retail industry to profitable growth," said Davis.

"Optimizing profit drivers across every order and shopper relationship is absolutely essential for consumer brands," said Davis. "SoundCommerce helps brands and retailers unify data, ensuring marketing and operations balance great shopper experiences with long-term profitable growth."

"SoundCommerce looks for every opportunity to build and extend our core values, culture and technology as we grow," said Eric Best, SoundCommerce CEO. "Steve Davis and the Outlier team are a perfect fit, helping us build a world class organization as we expand our retail data capacity and domain expertise."

About SoundCommerce

The SoundCommerce retail data platform drives profitable growth, customer experience and lifetime value across retail systems and channels — from first click to doorstep delivery. SoundCommerce works with retail brands' existing technology stack to transform customer experience across marketing, merchandising, supply, fulfillment, delivery, and customer service. The data platform tracks real-time operational events, profitability and customer lifetime value to drive decisions and actions fundamental to cross-channel and direct-to-consumer success. Founded by Amazon veterans and backed by leading venture capital investors including Emergence Capital, DCM, Defy.VC and Voyager Capital, SoundCommerce is headquartered in Seattle.

