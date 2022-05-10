Solvvy Named to Best Places to Work in the Bay Area

The conversational AI company takes second in the top companies to work for by the San

Francisco Business Times

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvvy , the leading conversational AI and automation solution for customer experience and support, announced today that the company placed second in its category on the esteemed Best Places to Work in 2022 by The San Francisco Business Times . In addition, the company was also recently named a winner of the 20th Annual American Business Silver Stevie® Award in AI/Machine Learning Solution category and was named a Finalist (top 50) for the Inspiring Workplaces Award for North America.

"It's always an honor to be recognized as a company that fosters an environment and mission that employees enjoy and support," said Mahesh Ram, Founding Chief Executive Officer of Solvvy. "Our values at Solvvy include embracing change and enjoying the journey, which is essential when building a great culture. I'm proud of the dedication and excitement each employee brings to our workplace. They are the reason we won this award!"

Solvvy is truly committed to providing an inclusive and unique culture. As a result, the company has implemented several new programs, including a Diversity Equity & Inclusion initiative that creates new employee-led resource groups, volunteer events, and robust resources for mental and physical health. Solvvy focuses on inclusion when it comes to recruitment and regularly holds team building and training opportunities to ensure that their employees are always growing and learning. The company strives to create, prioritize and maintain an inclusive and fun workplace, as well as an open environment that embraces the unique perspectives and lifestyles each employee brings to the company.

"As Solvvy has become increasingly remote, we're honored that we have created a culture where our team feels included, respected and supported," added Abby Gates, Head of People at Solvvy. "And what's more, Solvvers feel we invest in their success and happiness both during and outside of the workday. We're growing quickly and are excited to continue the work of connecting our team to our mission, engaging them in the work they do and Solvvy's continued success, and building on our strong culture."

About Solvvy

Solvvy is the leading Conversational AI platform for customer support. Solvvy enables fast, personalized resolutions for customers, improves agent productivity, and uncovers valuable insights that empower support leaders and their teams. Our intelligent chatbot and automations have powered over a billion conversations for top brands such as HelloFresh, Vimeo, Under Armour, Twilio, and Ring, improving customer and agent experiences and driving massive operational savings. Solvvy has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor and is a G2 Momentum Leader and Top Software 2022 award winner.

