SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. ("Biohaven" or the "Company") (NYSE: BHVN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer") (NYSE: PFE). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of Biohaven not already owned by Pfizer for $148.50 per share in cash. Biohaven common shareholders, including Pfizer, will also receive 0.5 of a share of New Biohaven per Biohaven common share, a new publicly traded company that will retain Biohaven's non-calcitonin gene-related peptide development stage pipeline compounds.

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Biohaven's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Biohaven's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Biohaven's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Biohaven's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

