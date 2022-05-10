The five-day rally welcomes guests to experience the thrill of the road, luxury accommodations, fine wine, extraordinary culinary moments and one of kind brand experiences June 12-16, 2022

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Robb Report, the world's leading authority in luxury lifestyle, announced the return of its annual California Coastal Road Rally traversing the coastline kicking off in Santa Barbara, before cruising up to Pebble Beach, San Francisco and concluding in Napa Valley. A rally unlike any other, California Coastal brings the best of Robb Report luxury to the rally experience, navigating the epic landscapes and soaking in the glow of the golden state. Robb Report invites you to join for 4 nights and 5 gorgeous days as we drive from Southern to Northern California with unforgettable pit stops along the way. The one-of-a-kind event will bring together passionate auto enthusiasts to road trip in style and comfort, as they enjoy luxurious accommodations, world-class dining, exclusive brand experiences, and more.

ROBB REPORT RETURNS TO THE WEST COAST FOR ITS 2ND ANNUAL CALIFORNIA COASTAL ROAD RALLY (PRNewswire)

Attendees will be tasked to choose a favorite car from their collection or simply rent a luxury car to join. In its inaugural year, 2021, the road rally gathered everything from the newest Lamborghinis to Rolls-Royces, Ferraris, Bentleys and even a rare Morgan Plus 8, 35th Anniversary model.

"We are thrilled to be back for our second annual event. We are confident in our ability to create a world class and unique experience for our guests. Our time together will be spent celebrating the best in all things, as we take in a glorious setting and spend time with friends and loved ones. We feel honored to program an event like this for our audience who shares our passion for adventure, quality, and fun," said Luke Bahrenburg, Robb Report's EVP & Chief Revenue Officer."

Guests will celebrate the start of the rally during the Concours d'Elegance at the Ritz-Carlton Santa Barbara on Sunday, June 12 where they can meet and mingle with fellow enthusiasts at an elegant welcome reception and dinner. Day two, guests will continue the scenic drive north from Santa Barbara to Monterey stopping for lunch at Return to Freedom wild horse sanctuary, taking in incredible views of rolling green hills, gorgeous, rare animals, and have the opportunity to enjoy Parade Laps at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca. The California Coastal will then head north to San Francisco where guests will be treated to an intimate party at the iconic Isaia flagship store designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and experience an exclusive McLaren product reveal. The road rally will then begin its final journey to Robb Report's iconic home away from home, beautiful Napa Valley for a celebratory finale dinner looking out over the vineyards.

Partners for the 2022 Robb Report California Coastal include McLaren, VistaJet, Chopard, Penske Auto Group/Penske Luxury and Isaia.

Tickets are available for purchase now. You can find event details, COVID-19 protocols, and ticketing information here.

We thank you for your consideration!

About Robb Report

Robb Report is the leading voice in the global luxury market. Its discerning audience around the world has a shared appreciation and desire for quality, exclusivity, heritage, taste, and fine design. It is the brand the most successful people rely on to discover the ideas, opinions, products, and experiences that will matter most to them.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robb Report