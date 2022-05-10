Riverside Partners Completes New Platform Investment in UnisLink

BOSTON and PHOENIX, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the completion of a new platform investment in UnisLink Holdings LLC ("UnisLink"). UnisLink is a leading provider of end-to-end revenue cycle management and population health management services to independent physician groups, ACOs, and value-based care groups across the United States. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the Company deploys unique technology, analytics, and skilled teams to enhance clinical outcomes while improving the financial performance of its customers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Amit Lal, Kannan Ramachandran and Shaun Kanaka, the founders of UnisLink," said Max Osofsky, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "UnisLink's proprietary technology and high-quality service levels enable physicians to focus on providing quality patient care and not on whether they will get paid for their services. We look forward to partnering with the team in making investments to support the Company's next stage of growth, both organically and through acquisitions."

"UnisLink is a great fit with Riverside's focus on investing in differentiated, founder-owned businesses in growing end markets," said David Belluck, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "UnisLink represents a business at the intersection of Riverside's healthcare and technology sector focus. We are excited to partner with the three founders who will continue to manage the company as well as own a large equity stake going forward."

The three founders of UnisLink, Amit Lal, Kannan Ramachandran and Shaun Kanaka added, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Riverside Partners. Riverside brings deep RCM experience and relationships to UnisLink, which will help us continue to build our service offering and grow our client base. Most importantly, the partnership with Riverside will ensure that we can continue to uphold our mission of serving physicians and enabling them to focus on their patients."

Leonis Partners served as the financial advisor to UnisLink in the transaction. Choate Hall & Stewart LLP served as legal counsel to Riverside Partners, and Morris, Manning & Martin LLP served as legal counsel to UnisLink.

About UnisLink

UnisLink leverages its proprietary software solutions to provide end-to-end revenue cycle management and population health management services to independent physician groups, ACOs, and value-based care groups across the United States. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the Company deploys unique technology, analytics, and skilled teams to enhance clinical outcomes while improving the financial performance of its customers. For more information, visit www.unislink.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing out of its sixth fund. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. Today, Riverside Partners manages $1.1 billion of equity capital and seeks to make investments in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $15 million. For more information, please visit www.riversidepartners.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn, www.linkedin.com/company/riverside-partners.

