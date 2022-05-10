Getting Answers
Mobius Therapeutics™ Customers to Advocate Use of Mitosol®

Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago

First use of social media platform by Mobius™ supports value proposition to end users.

ST. LOUIS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobius Therapeutics™, LLC, a St. Louis-based perioperative ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, will initiate a social media presence featuring interviews and live streaming of customers to support the value proposition of its flagship product, Mitosol®.

With Mitosol®, everyone wins: the patient, the provider, and the American healthcare system.

"Mitosol® customers have the option to purchase compounded copies of our approved formulation from pharmacies and outsourcing facilities," said Ed Timm, CEO of Mobius Therapeutics. "Their loyalty to Mitosol® reflects its inherent value to patients and caregivers.  Providers need to hear real world views from their peers, not just company authored advocacy."

Mitosol® is the only FDA approved formulation of mitomycin-c bearing an ophthalmic indication. With room temperature storage and shelf life of up to 24 months, Mitosol® offers unique flexibility to providers, as its "shelf-ready" status permits on demand utility.

"Real-world voices are indicative of real-world value," continued Timm. "We must listen to these voices, as they translate marketing into common vernacular. They tell us that with Mitosol®, everyone wins: the patient, the provider, and the American healthcare system."

About Mobius Therapeutics, LLC:
Mobius Therapeutics is a commercial stage venture focused on sterile perioperative ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Mitosol® (mitomycin for solution) 0.2 mg/vial, Kit for Ophthalmic Use, is the only formulation of mitomycin-c bearing an ophthalmic indication.  Mobius maintains additional perioperative formulations in commercialization, as well as an active product pipeline. Please see full prescribing information at https://mitosol.com/mitosol-package-insert/.

CONTACT:
Ed Timm
Mobius Therapeutics, LLC
314-615-6932
Ed.Timm@MobiusTx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobius-therapeutics-customers-to-advocate-use-of-mitosol-301542636.html

SOURCE Mobius Therapeutics, LLC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.