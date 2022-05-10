Med-Metrix Announces the Acquisition of PatientPal, Bolstering the Company's Front-End RCM Software and Service Solutions

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Med-Metrix, LLC ("Med-Metrix", or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled, Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM") solutions, backed by A&M Capital Partners ("AMCP"), announced it has acquired PatientPal, Inc. ("PatientPal"). PatientPal is a provider of patient engagement, front-end RCM software solutions, including patient scheduling, price estimation, eligibility verification, prior authorization and payment solutions. PatientPal's proprietary front-end RCM software further improves Med-Metrix's patient intake technology and service capabilities. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(PRNewsfoto/Med-Metrix, LLC) (PRNewswire)

PatientPal will continue to serve over 40 customers in 35 states across a diversified mix of healthcare providers. The acquisition augments Med-Metrix's Robotic Process Automation ("RPA") capabilities as PatientPal's software interacts with Electronic Medical Record ("EMR") systems, allowing for the automation of traditional front desk responsibilities. PatientPal was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, MA.

"This strategic transaction exemplifies our commitment to providing our current and prospective healthcare customers with differentiated, RCM technology," said, Joseph Davi, Founder and CEO of Med-Metrix. "We believe Adam and Ben have built a great company with a fantastic technology platform. We look forward to integrating PatientPal's software to provide a unique patient engagement experience for healthcare providers and their patients," said Rob Wright, President of Med-Metrix.

"Med-Metrix and PatientPal have a shared vision of leveraging technology solutions to remove administrative burdens from providers, while improving their patients' experience and optimizing outcomes," said Adam Vartikar, CEO & Co-Founder and Benjamin Hutchins, CTO & Co-Founder of PatientPal.

"We are excited to welcome the PatientPal team to Med-Metrix. AMCP looks forward to supporting Med-Metrix's current trajectory, including continued organic growth and additional M&A opportunities," said Rob Haisch, a Partner of AMCP.

Under Med-Metrix, PatientPal will be rebranded within the Med-Metrix AnalytX suite of proprietary software products.

About Med-Metrix

Med-Metrix is a leading technology-enabled services platform providing RCM and Business Intelligence solutions for health systems and physician groups across the United States. Med-Metrix provides RCM and BI services via the Company's proprietary software platform, AnalytX. The Company serves its customers through its Med-Metrix LLC, Medi-Centrix LLC, Physician Advisor On-Call, LLC, Miller & Milone, and ARMCO Partners divisions. More information is available at www.med-metrix.com.

About PatientPal

PatientPal automates and standardizes a contactless experience for practitioners and patients. From scheduling appointments all the way to final payment, PatientPal's front-end RCM technology solutions optimize all aspects of the patient experience. PatientPal's solutions also include eligibility verification, price estimation, prior authorization, medical record access, surveys and reviews.

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners ("AMCP") is Alvarez & Marsal Capital's flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of approximately $2.7 billion. AMCP partners with founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance that we believe is required to take businesses to the next level of success. More broadly, Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $4.1 billion in total assets under management across four investment strategies, which maintains a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal, one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world. More information is available at www.a-mcapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Med-Metrix, LLC