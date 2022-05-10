The Lakes Treatment Center is now in-network with Kaiser Permanente®, which provides healthcare insurance coverage to millions of Americans. Becoming in-network with Kaiser will allow the clinic to offer affordable care to even more people.

COPPERPOLIS, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lakes Treatment Center is one of the most trusted addiction treatment centers in Northern California. It recently announced that it has become in-network with Kaiser Permanente®, also called just Kaiser in many settings.

Kaiser is one of the country's largest healthcare insurance providers. With the in-network status becoming official, The Lakes Treatment Center can now offer its personalized addiction treatment plans to more people due to increased treatment affordability. Depending on an individual's healthcare plan, most or all of the cost of addiction treatment at the clinic can be covered by the insurer.

It has always been a focus of The Lakes Treatment Center to ensure it provides only the best possible addiction treatment programs and therapies for people struggling with alcohol addiction and various drug addictions. Not only did the treatment center earn its licensure from the California Department of Health Care Services, but it has also been accredited by The Joint Commission.

To bring affordable addiction treatment plans to more people, The Lakes Treatment Center is not only in-network with Kaiser. It is also in-network with many other major healthcare insurance providers, including Aetna®, Anthem BlueCross®, Halcyon®, and First Health®.

Inquiring parties can visit https://thrive.kaiserpermanente.org/ for more information about healthcare insurance through Kaiser Permanente®. Additional information about The Lakes Treatment Center can be found by visiting https://www.thelakestreatmentcenter.com/.

