HS questions Energy Vault's (NRGV) disclosures regarding $50 million License and Royalty Agreement with Atlas Renewable and China Tianying.

"Energy Vault will advance $25 million for the construction of the project" writes Yunfan Zhao in

"Energy Vault方面则将垫付2500万美元用于该项目的建设。" writes Yunfan Zhao in China's 21st Century Business Herald. "Energy Vault方面则将垫付2500万美元用于该项目的建设。"

"The Energy Vault build in China is just a demonstration," according to Jian Li , Secretary of the Party Committee of Rudong Coastal Economic Development Zone.

"Mainstream power generation in China requires 600MWh to run 8,000 hours per year, while the Energy Vault project is only 100MWh - lacking any practical application for backup storage in China ," according to Chinese Engineer, Jijun Zhu .