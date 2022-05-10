GOOD CATCH® PLANT-BASED SEAFOOD PARTNERS WITH LADLE & LEAF TO LAUNCH NEW VEGAN SOUPS

New plant-based soup specials available in three offerings: Manhattan Seafood Chowder, Crab & Corn Bisque, and New England Fish Chowder

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch® plant-based seafood, today announced its partnership with Ladle & Leaf, a multi-unit San-Francisco-based soup and salad restaurant featuring fresh, locally sourced food. This new launch with the family-owned restaurant marks the first time Good Catch Plant-Based Tuna and Crab will be included in delicious soups for consumers to enjoy. The three offerings will be available beginning May 9 with a new vegan soup launching each week across all San Francisco Bay Area locations, including San Francisco International Airport.

New Vegan Soups from Good Catch® Plant-Based Seafood and Ladle & Leaf (PRNewswire)

Crafted from the brand's proprietary six-legume blend (peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans), Good Catch Plant-Based Tuna and Crab is high in protein and offers the flaky texture, flavor and nutritional value of seafood without the environmental impact. The products are free of mercury, microplastics, dairy and GMOs. As a culinary-driven food company, Good Catch is on a mission to propel positive environmental change while providing plant-based protein options for craveworthy meals that are good for you and good for the planet. The three vegan, chef-created soups are plant-based spins on classic seaside favorites, including:

Week of May 9 - 13 | Manhattan Seafo od Chowder (V, GF, DF): A bright and brothy tomato-based chowder full of Good Catch ® Plant-Based Tuna, tender cubes of potato, onion, white wine and celery, seasoned with thyme, bay, celery seed, and red bell pepper.

Week of May 16 - 20 | Crab & Corn Bisque (V, GF, DF): A rich and creamy purée of cashew cream, Good Catch® Plant-Based Crab, vegan butter, aromatic vegetables, and traditional crab seasoning with sweetness from sweet corn, red pepper, and a touch of sherry.

Week of May 23 - 27 | New England Fish Chowder (V, DF): A rich, traditional chowder recipe made vegan with Good Catch® Plant-Based Tuna, vegan butter, luscious oat cream, hearty potatoes, onion, celery, herbs and sherry, with a hint of smoke from plant-based bacon.

"Seafood-based soups and chowders are staple dishes for coastal towns, and we're thrilled to partner with Ladle & Leaf to create delicious plant-based versions of these classics that offer the taste of the ocean that's better for the ocean and all that call it home," said Chad Sarno, Co-Founder & Chief Culinary Officer of Good Catch. "This partnership was such a natural fit for us, as Ladle & Leaf prioritizes ingredient integrity in everything they do. We can't wait for consumers in the seafood-dominant market of San Francisco to enjoy our vegan seafood soups that provide the same feel-good bowls of enjoyment as the traditional version."

Ladle & Leaf is committed to making delicious and healthy dishes using fresh, seasonal, local produce whenever possible. The family-owned restaurant group works directly with local farms to source the best produce of the season, then gives their ingredients the royal treatment, from roasting vegetables to making sauces and stocks to best showcase flavors for their recipes. Ladle & Leaf closely aligns with Good Catch's mission of being environmentally conscious and providing great tasting, healthy food that betters the community and our world.

"Our soups are the centerpiece of the lunch experience, and our new soups made with Good Catch Plant-Based Tuna and Crab are made with hearty ingredients to nourish the body and warm the soul," said Steve Sarver, Co-Founder of Ladle & Leaf. "As we focus on our Healthy Your Way brand promise, we're proud to put these soups on the menu to continue offering our guests an array of options to fit their lifestyle and dining preferences."

The brand has continued to grow its market footprint through bold distribution partnerships in the food service sector. In 2021, Good Catch launched its Plant-Based Deli-Style Tuna at Whole Foods Market nationwide; their Plant-Based Classic Fish Burgers are featured in a signature menu item called The Gulf at Bareburger; and limited-time offerings of their Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets and Crab Cakes were the first plant-based offerings at Long John Silver's. Additionally, the brand announced their first wholesale partnership with BJ's Wholesale Club to offer Good Catch Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes and expanded distribution of its Frozen Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets, Crab Cakes and Fish Sticks in Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. Most recently, Good Catch Plant-Based Tuna launched in Sprouts stores nationwide.

To find your nearest Ladle & Leaf location, please visit ladleandleaf.com . To learn more about Good Catch's mission and range of product offerings, visit goodcatchfoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Instagram.

About Good Catch

Good Catch is a chef-driven brand developing flavorful, plant-based seafood founded by pioneering chefs Derek and Chad Sarno. Good Catch plant-based seafood products offer the taste, texture, and eating experience of seafood without harming the environment. Good Catch products include single-serve, ready-to-eat pouches of Plant-Based Tuna, frozen Plant-Based Fish Burgers, Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes and Plant-Based Thai Style Fish Cakes, Plant-Based Breaded Fish Sticks, Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets, Plant-Based Breaded Crab Cakes and Plant-Based Salmon Burgers and are available in retailers and food service partners across 22 countries and 3 continents, with wider distribution planned. Stay tuned for more retail and food service news, plus more exciting product launches soon! Visit GoodCatchFoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Gathered Foods

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, is an innovative food company focused on propelling change through plant-based alternatives. United by a love of good food, plant-based eating, and animal welfare, Gathered Foods is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm and protect the environment, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating craveworthy plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everybody in between. Chris Kerr, Co-Founder and Executive Chair and Chad Sarno, Co-Founder and Chief Culinary Officer, were chosen as Global Visionaries in 2021 by UBS, the world's premier wealth management firm, for their efforts to preserve and protect the planet's resources through plant-based seafood. Visit GatheredFoods.com for more information.

About Ladle & Leaf

Founded in 1999 as San Francisco Soup Company, Ladle & Leaf is a multi-unit, wellness focused fast-casual restaurant brand. From the beginning, Ladle & Leaf has maintained its vision to serve quality food in a fast, convenient environment. Ladle & Leaf has grown to 11 locations spanning the San Francisco Bay Area, including an outpost at the San Francisco International Airport. Sustainability has always been a core value of the company. Ladle & Leaf has been composting food scraps since 2002 and was among the first companies in the country to use biodegradable cutlery and 100% biodegradable or recyclable packaging. For more information about Ladle & Leaf, please visit LadleandLeaf.com.

