ESCOFFIER ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF CLASS OF 2022 HIGH SCHOOL CULINARY COMPETITION

Virtual and In-Person Competition Awards $237,000 toward Culinary Scholarships

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts , the largest accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education in the U.S., announced the winners of their "Young Escoffier High School Culinary Scholarship Competition" and awarded students more than $237,000 toward culinary school scholarships.

A total of 218 high school students from across the country prepped, chopped, stirred, seared, and presented their unique take on dishes including flat iron steak, fresh salmon, asparagus, and risotto for the chef judges. The competition was offered virtually and in person at Escoffier's Austin and Boulder campuses. In-person students had to present completed dishes in 60 minutes. Virtual competitors documented preparation, progress, and completed dishes via Instagram for judges to review. Every student participating in the competition received a $500 scholarship toward culinary education at Escoffier. First, second, and third-place winners received an additional $3,000, $2,500, and $1,500 in scholarship funds for use at the school.

"If the winning dishes are any indication of what these up-and-coming culinary students are capable of, the future is bright for the class of 2022," said Kirk T. Bachmann, Boulder campus president.

Students were required to demonstrate their culinary technique, creativity, attention to detail, and presentation as part of the judging criteria.

"These students not only demonstrated how to put their culinary skills into practice, but they added another level of creativity and taste to the winning dishes," added Marcus McMellon, Austin campus president.

In addition to the student competition, Escoffier offers 14,000+ high school educators and career counselors unlimited, complimentary access to a selection of their foundational culinary learning videos and assessment tools designed to support high school students interested in pursuing careers in food or hospitality-related industries.

More about Escoffier

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education in the U.S. (based on comparable student data reported in IPEDS ). With ground campuses in Boulder, Co. and Austin, TX, it is the only U.S. accredited institution, available through its Boulder campus, to offer 100% online culinary degrees which include culinary classes and hands-on industry externships. Ranked in the top 10 culinary schools in the United States by USA Today and number one in the world by Chef's Pencil, the school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Escoffier offers professional programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts, Plant-based Culinary Arts, Holistic Nutrition and Wellness, and Hospitality and Restaurant Operations Management. For details on programs offered online and on-campus, visit Escoffier.edu . Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ institution, a Newsweek Top Online Learning School and its Boulder campus is designated as a Military Friendly® School.

