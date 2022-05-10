ELEVATION CAPITAL GROUP REACHES $60 MILLION IN 8th REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT FUND

Milestone Brings Fund 8 Closer to Reaching its Current $100m Target

ORLANDO, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-based real estate investment company, Elevation Capital Group, and its affiliates, ("Elevation"), today announced that its current investment fund, Elevation Fund 8, LLC ("Fund 8") has received more than $60m in subscriptions. Since its launch, Fund 8 has acquired three properties located in the Washington DC, Houston and Las Vegas metro areas representing more than 2,000 rentable units. Fund 8 intends to acquire additional assets over time.

Fund 8 is Elevation's 8th investment fund. It is looking to build a portfolio of both Mobile Home Community and Self-Storage properties that are geographically diversified across a number of States.

"We are encouraged by the progress that Fund 8 is making and we are grateful for the continued trust of our growing investor community" said Ryan Smith, Principal, Elevation Capital Group. "We continue to believe that our model coupled with an experienced team will benefit our investors in the years to come."

Elevation is a respected leader in the alternative real estate investment arena. The company focuses exclusively on two niche property types: Mobile Home Communities and Self Storage Facilities. Elevation, the manager of Fund 8, through its affiliates, has acquired properties worth more than $600 million and has owned more than 200 properties across more than 30 states.

Disclosures

This is neither an offer to sell securities nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Such an offer may only be made through the offering's memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Elevation's programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this fund is not indicative of future results of other funds. Elevation can be reached by calling (800) 257-1254 or emailing info@elevationcg.com.

For additional risks and disclosures, visit https://www.elevationfund.com/disclosure

