Bunion Treatment Takes a Leap Forward: New, No-Fusion Active Bunion Surgery is Simple, Fast & Improves on Other Options

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new fix is in for a very sore subject: bunions.

New Active Bunion surgery corrects most bunions simply & quickly, without fusing any joints.

Bunions are a familiar problem -- almost a quarter of adults ages 18-65 and a third over 65, mostly women, suffer from bunions on one or both feet1. Painful and even embarrassing, surgery can be a permanent solution for moderate to severe cases.

Now, new Active Bunion surgery brings what we all want from modern medical care: the simplest possible remedy, done as a minimally invasive surgery that's fast and leaves a very minimal scar.

At left, the bunion before surgery. Middle image shows the completed, minimally invasive Active Bunion surgery. At right, the healed foot with an ~1” external scar. (PRNewswire)

Active Bunion surgery delivers significant advances over traditional bunion surgery by restoring the foot's natural alignment in multiple dimensions, while avoiding any impact to the big toe joint. Because of its simplicity, the Active Bunion procedure reduces internal and external scarring. That means less pain and stiffness while healing, and potentially faster return to normal flexibility and mobility.

And unlike the modernized Lapidus bunion procedure introduced a few years ago, Active Bunion surgery does not require fusing of any joints. Fusion requires a longer recovery, and is typically reserved by physicians for the most severe bunions because it can pose risks and complicate further treatment if it's needed (see direct comparisons of different surgery types for more).

So rather than fusing the joint at the mid-foot (as is done with Lapidus surgery) with the result that movement might then be restricted, this new correction helps people maintain normal movement, and stay active.

Innovative Approach Offers Many Improvements

The new technique was created to improve on other available surgical corrections, with benefits for both patients and surgeons, according to manufacturer In2Bones Global, a global medical device designer specializing in the extremities.

"People prefer the smallest possible incision, and they do not want a fused joint unless absolutely necessary," explains Jon Simon, Executive Vice President of Commercial at In2Bones. "Active Bunion fulfills both of these demands."

Key improvements of Active Bunion treatment compared with traditional and newer bunion corrections:

Simple, short procedure – With fewer surgical steps, this procedure takes less time -- typically 20-40 minutes -- compared to 40-60 minutes for a traditional, open bunionectomy, and 60-90 minutes for Lapidus procedures.*

Multi-dimensional correction – Active Bunion surgery corrects the bunion and returns the joint bones to their original alignment, helping to maintain all planes of natural foot movement: up and down, left to right, and tilting inward and outward.

Less invasive inside and out – This surgery's smaller incision and overall technique reduces restrictive scarring of surrounding tendons and ligaments, decreasing the stiffness common immediately after surgery.

Small scar – A one-inch scar remains with Active bunion, compared to the two- and three-inch scars left through traditional and Lapidus procedures, respectively.

No fused joints – Some newer Lapidus bunion procedures require fusing the joint bones at the midpoint of the foot. When those bones grow together and 'fuse' as they heal, the ability to bend at that joint is lost forever. No fusion of any joints is needed with Active Bunion surgery.

Fast recovery -- With no fusion or intrusion into the joint space, Active Bunion surgery can get people back on their feet more quickly.*

Active Bunion treats up to 90 percent of moderate to severe bunion cases, based on surgeon evaluation.

For more information, please visit www.activebunion.com.

About In2Bones

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, In2Bones is a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of medical devices for the treatment of disorders and injuries of the upper (hand, wrist, elbow) and lower (foot and ankle) extremities. For more information about Active Bunion surgery, visit www.activebunion.com.

1. https://intermountainhealthcare.org/blogs/topics/live-well/2018/11/do-high-heels-cause-bunions/#:~:text=How%20common%20are%20bunions%3F,in%20women%20as%20in%20men.

* Individual results may vary.

New Active Bunion surgery: visit activebunion.com (PRNewswire)

