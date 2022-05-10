Biannual ONUG Concludes Spring 2022 Event Following Monumental Growth

Enterprise cloud community offers sneak peek of next in-person event, ONUG Fall 2022

BOSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONUG , the enterprise cloud community of Global 2000 IT business leaders, recently completed its Spring 2022 event. ONUG Spring hosted over 75 speakers and 55 + sessions focused on sharing breakthrough technologies and solutions that highlight the best ways to secure, connect, automate and observe multi-cloud infrastructures. Thousands of ONUG Community member IT executives and practitioners attended the event, both online and in-person, from some of the largest cloud consumers in the enterprise space, such as Citigroup, Cigna, Bank of America, Apple Bank, FedEx, Capital One, Raytheon Technologies, Target and more. A key component of ONUG Spring was live demonstrations where IT teams gained knowledge on how products from multiple vendors and multiple cloud providers interoperated to deliver cloud security plus orchestration and automation solutions to multi-cloud infrastructure. Suppliers including Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Google, Triggermesh, Concourse Labs, Laceworks, Aviatrix, F5, Gluware, and others, participated in these live demonstrations to provide community members multi-cloud infrastructure proof points so that ONUG Community members would have the confidence to build the same for their corporation.

At one of the most anticipated demonstrations at ONUG Spring, the ONUG Collaborative's Automated Cloud Governance (ACG) Working Group demonstrated the "birthday cake" iteration of the Cloud Security Notification Framework (CSNF) Decorator. During the demonstration, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Cloud, Cigna, and others demonstrated the decorator's translational and decorator enhancement capabilities for multi-cloud security logs, events and alarms.

In addition to the ONUG CSNF demonstration, the Orchestration and Automation (O&A) Working Group delivered a demonstration focused on O&A features of the ONUG O&A Maturity Model.

If you were unable to join the thousands of IT professionals who attended from more than 60 countries across the world, you can get a free account on ONUG and view a portion of the sessions here .

"ONUG Spring 2022 was our first in-person gathering since 2019, and it exceeded all of our expectations. It is so important that as a community of IT professionals we get this opportunity to gather together to learn, share ideas and collaborate on the best ways to connect, secure, automate and observe our multi-cloud infrastructures. The ONUG Spring show floor demonstrations provided an unmatched opportunity to explore the various building blocks and operational models that cloud consumers need to construct and scale their multi-cloud infrastructure, a foundational technology for digital enterprises." said Nick Lippis, co-founder and co-chairman of ONUG. "The ONUG Collaborative Steering Committee is so proud of the ACG Working Group members and the O&A Working Group that delivered a major milestone at ONUG Spring. ONUG is the only place to meet the vendor community and peers with a focus on multi-cloud. We are so excited for ONUG Fall as we launch even more live multi-cloud integration demonstrations on the show floor. ONUG's new tagline is 'You know it works because you saw it at ONUG!'"

ONUG Fall 2022 will feature an expanded line-up of demonstrations including new multi-cloud, multi-vendor demonstrations from the Network Cloud Working Group and expanded CSNF and O&A demonstrations. ONUG Fall will feature an all-new Cloud Native Security Pavillion and two new ONUG Collaborative Working Groups: Policy as Code and Edge Computing.

ONUG Fall 2022, which will be held October 19-20 at Centre415 on Fifth Avenue in New York City, will feature over 35 proofs of concept, three live demonstrations, DevSecOps programming, roundtable discussions and more than six keynote presentations by industry leading solutions providers and cloud consumers. A digital option will be included as well that will include access to a portion of the ONUG Fall content. Please stay tuned for more details including tickets, speakers and more. Companies interested in sponsoring ONUG Fall 2022 can contact Paul Agranat at paul@onug.net .

For more information on ONUG, please visit www.onug.net .

About ONUG

ONUG is the only organization composed of senior-level IT executives from the Global 2000 that represents the interests and initiatives of the Enterprise Community. Through our global event series, Working Groups, training academies, and webinars, ONUG plays a central role in the creation of new and improved tools to develop, manage, and secure the digital enterprise. ONUG's peer permission structure fosters the exchange of information among the world's largest organizations as they build and secure the digital economy. The ONUG Board is made up of IT leaders from Bank of America, Cigna, Citigroup, FedEx, Fidelity Investments, Gap Inc., GSK, Intuit, Kaiser Permanente, McKesson, Pfizer, TD Ameritrade, Adobe, Target, Blizzard Entertainment and more. For more on ONUG, go to www.onug.net or follow us on Twitter @ONUG .

