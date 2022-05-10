BairesDev Named a Finalist for US Customer Experience Awards

The company was recognized for its customer-forward approach and service personalization in the B2B category

SAN FRANCISCO , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev®, a leading technology solutions company, was selected among the top finalists in the inaugural US Customer Experience Awards (USCXA) in the B2B category. Other finalists include Cisco, IBM, Samsung, and Intuit.

In 2021, BairesDev achieved a Customer Satisfaction score of 9.1/10 and its Net Promoter Score (NPS) to measure its clients's willingness to recommend the company grew to 65.99. This was considered "Excellent," according to NPS® Benchmark for Mid-Market B2B IT companies.

The capacity of BairesDev to sustain a detail-oriented work methodology helps to boost their NPS year after year. As a result, the company has become an essential part of its clients' digital acceleration journey and they will continue improving and providing high quality Software Solutions and Customer Service.

This growth is a result of the company's commitment to meeting changing client needs during the pandemic through expanding its team of regional account managers, increasing talent resources, and adjusting processes and customer service setup.

"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to strong client relationships and prioritization of long-term customer bonds. Our capacity to sustain detail-oriented work methodologies has allowed us to boost our customer satisfaction scores year after year," said Nacho De Marco, CEO and Founder of BairesDev. "The past two years have been challenging for all businesses, but it is a true testament to the BairesDev team that we have continued to deliver quality service and customer support."

USCXA, hosted by Awards International, was created to recognize dedication to customer experience through culture, strategy, and innovation.

The complete list of finalists can be found at https://usacxa.com/finalists-announced and the award winners will be announced June 30th at the 2022 US Customer Experience Awards Ceremony.

