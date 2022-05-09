Fragrance Brand Helps Nonprofit Rainbow Railroad Light the Way to Safety Ahead of Pride Month

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., part of the Newell Brands portfolio and the leader in home fragrance, announces the creation of a new, limited-edition fragrance, Love is Love, to raise awareness of global nonprofit Rainbow Railroad's mission to provide pathways to safety for LGBTQIA+ people at risk in their home countries. Launching in May, Love is Love celebrates love in all its forms, with a unique and harmonious blend of fragrance notes including sweet fruits, inspiring florals and warm woods.

Yankee Candle Celebrates All Expressions of Love with New Love is Love Collection (PRNewswire)

In recognition of its commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging, Yankee Candle will be donating $100,000 to Rainbow Railroad to support their work helping LGBTQIA+ individuals facing state-enabled persecution find safety worldwide.

"We're proud to be supporting Rainbow Railroad's important cause. Together, we can not only work to eliminate discrimination and hate, but we can also champion acceptance and impact change, not just throughout Pride month, but the whole year," said Lisa McCarthy, President of the Home Fragrance Business Unit, Newell Brands. "The work that Rainbow Railroad does truly ties into our core corporate values of Truth, Transparency, Teamwork and Trust, and the crucial role each value plays in helping individuals find their way to safety."

Kimahli Powell, Executive Director at Rainbow Railroad, added: "Our work with Yankee Candle will not only aid in raising global awareness of what we do, but it will also raise vital funding that will specifically provide direct livelihood support for many at-risk LGBTQIA+ people, keeping them safe whilst they wait to be evacuated. The donation will help individuals in severe circumstances start new lives of freedom and safety. We are proud and grateful to be working with Yankee Candle on this exciting new partnership."

Love Is Love

Love is Love is a fragrance of love lighting the way to safe passage — sweet notes of stone fruits and strawberries join in harmony with inspiring scents of honeysuckle and rose, emerging into a liberating blend of warm woods notes.

The limited-edition fragrance was designed by a global employee initiative at Yankee Candle and will be available in two different 3-wick candle designs. Celebrate Pride with a Pride 3-Wick Candle and Tote Bag for $30.00 at Yankee Candle® retail stores, or a single 3-Wick Candle for $26.50 at YankeeCandle.com and select retailers in May.

Yankee Candle's parent company, Newell Brands, was named a 2022 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign. For more information on the Love is Love Collection and Yankee Candle's support for Rainbow Railroad, please visit the collection landing page. To learn more about Yankee Candle® fragrances, please visit www.YankeeCandle.com and follow along on Instagram (@YankeeCandle), Facebook (facebook.com/YankeeCandle) or Pinterest (@YankeeCandle).

About The Yankee Candle Company

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is an American company with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, ambiance-setting, and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Rainbow Railroad

Rainbow Railroad is a global non-profit organisation that helps LGTBQI+ people facing persecution based on their sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics. In a time when there are more displaced individuals than ever before, LGBTQI+ people are uniquely vulnerable due to systemic, state-enabled homophobia and transphobia. These factors either displace them in their own country or prevent them from escaping harm.

Since its founding in 2006, Rainbow Railroad has helped over 3,000 LGBTQI+ people find safety through emergency relocation and other forms of assistance. In 2021, Rainbow Railroad responded to more than 7,000 requests for help – the highest number received in a year – and successfully relocated individuals to over 20 countries including the UK, Germany, France, Canada and the United States.

For more information about Rainbow Railroad, please visit rainbowrailroad.org

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

Yankee Candle (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newell Brands