Veritiv Announces Record First Quarter 2022 Net Income, EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin; Raises Guidance

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Net sales of $1.9 billion , an increase of 19.2% from prior year

Net Income and Diluted EPS of $78.5 Million and $5.12 , respectively

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of $119.5 Million and 6.4%, respectively

Net Leverage Ratio of 1.1x

ATLANTA, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), a full-service provider of business-to-business products, services and solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"Double-digit sales growth and year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA margin improvements across each of our segments drove record earnings performance for any quarter in Veritiv history" said Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer. "We reported record Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.4% in the first quarter, which marks the ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement. Our trend of delivering consecutive record financial metrics demonstrates the consistency and sustainability of our performance. Our commercial effectiveness across all businesses, Print Solutions growth and ongoing momentum in our Packaging business were key contributors to the continued improvement in our results. Our own delivery fleet and comprehensive distribution network remain key differentiators to both our suppliers and customers. These factors drove above-market volume growth across all our segments and further established our position as the leading provider of business-to-business packaging solutions in North America."

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021:

Net sales were $1.9 billion , an increase of 19.2% from the prior year.

Net income was $78.5 million , compared to $21.3 million in the prior year. Net restructuring charges were $2.7 million , compared to $4.3 million in the prior year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $5.31 and $5.12 , respectively, compared to $1.34 and $1.28 , respectively in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $119.5 million, an increase of 100.8% from the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.4%, an increase of 260 basis points from the prior year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, net cash used for operating activities was $(5.9) million and free cash flow was $(15.3) million.

"We completed the sale of our Canada business on May 2. The combination of record earnings performance and the divestiture of our Canada business further support both our financial and strategic capital objectives," said Steve Smith, Chief Financial Officer. "We announced a new $200 million share repurchase program in March of this year and have repurchased approximately $53 million of our shares through May 6, 2022."

Revised 2022 Guidance

Given the strong financial performance so far this year and favorable outlook for the remainder of the year the Company now expects full year 2022 net income to be in the range of $270 to $305 million. Diluted earnings per share is estimated to be in the range of $18.00 to $21.00, based on approximately 14.7 million fully diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $445 to $485 million. Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow are expected to be approximately $280 million and $250 million, respectively. Capital expenditures are now estimated to be approximately $30 million.

1Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Important information regarding U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") and related reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found in the schedules to this press release, which should be thoroughly reviewed.

Financial Statements

VERITIV CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data, unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Net sales

$ 1,858.1

$ 1,559.3 Cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown

separately below)

1,455.4

1,238.1 Distribution expenses

112.2

101.5 Selling and administrative expenses

187.9

166.4 Depreciation and amortization

12.7

14.5 Restructuring charges, net

2.7

4.3 Operating income (loss)

87.2

34.5 Interest expense, net

3.5

5.1 Other (income) expense, net

(0.6)

(1.0) Income (loss) before income taxes

84.3

30.4 Income tax expense (benefit)

5.8

9.1 Net income (loss)

$ 78.5

$ 21.3









Earnings (loss) per share:







Basic

$ 5.31

$ 1.34 Diluted

$ 5.12

$ 1.28









Weighted-average shares outstanding:







Basic

14.77

15.88 Diluted

15.32

16.66

VERITIV CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in millions, except par value, unaudited)













March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 33.8

$ 49.3 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $30.2 and $34.4, respectively

944.3

1,011.2 Inventories

407.7

484.5 Other current assets

118.9

131.5 Assets-held-for-sale

300.5

1.2 Total current assets

1,805.2

1,677.7 Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

of $313.9 and $332.4, respectively)

137.1

162.9 Goodwill

96.3

99.6 Other intangibles, net

38.9

42.7 Deferred income tax assets

59.8

47.1 Other non-current assets

369.9

408.4 Total assets

$ 2,507.2

$ 2,438.4 Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 512.4

$ 561.9 Accrued payroll and benefits

54.9

110.0 Other accrued liabilities

165.8

185.7 Liabilities-held-for-sale

172.9

— Current portion of debt

15.0

16.0 Total current liabilities

921.0

873.6 Long-term debt, net of current portion

511.5

499.7 Defined benefit pension obligations

3.5

7.2 Other non-current liabilities

391.4

422.1 Total liabilities

1,827.4

1,802.6 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10.0 million shares authorized, none issued

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100.0 million shares authorized; shares

issued - 17.5 million and 17.0 million, respectively; shares outstanding - 15.0

million and 14.6 million, respectively

0.2

0.2 Additional paid-in capital

607.1

633.8 Accumulated earnings (deficit)

221.7

143.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(21.7)

(24.3) Treasury stock at cost - 2.5 million and 2.4 million shares, respectively

(127.5)

(117.1) Total shareholders' equity

679.8

635.8 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,507.2

$ 2,438.4

VERITIV CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions, unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 78.5

$ 21.3 Depreciation and amortization

12.7

14.5 Amortization and write-off of deferred financing fees

0.4

0.3 Net losses (gains) on disposition of assets and sale of a business

(2.3)

(2.2) Provision for expected credit losses

(0.6)

0.9 Deferred income tax provision (benefit)

(12.7)

3.1 Stock-based compensation

2.8

1.2 Other non-cash items, net

0.5

0.8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable

(25.8)

(10.3) Inventories

(8.8)

(30.7) Other current assets

(1.1)

1.7 Accounts payable

4.5

54.3 Accrued payroll and benefits

(50.6)

(29.8) Other accrued liabilities

1.0

(10.9) Other

(4.4)

(1.0) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

(5.9)

13.2 Investing activities







Property and equipment additions

(9.4)

(6.3) Proceeds from asset sales and sale of a business

0.2

8.0 Proceeds from insurance related to property and equipment

2.1

— Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(7.1)

1.7 Financing activities







Change in book overdrafts

20.3

(9.2) Borrowings of long-term debt

1,515.2

1,392.8 Repayments of long-term debt

(1,481.8)

(1,378.9) Payments under right-of-use finance leases

(3.4)

(3.3) Payments under vendor-based financing arrangements

(3.2)

— Purchase of treasury stock

(10.4)

(24.6) Impact of tax withholding on share-based compensation

(29.5)

(3.3) Other

0.2

0.4 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

7.4

(26.1) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

0.0

(0.4) Net change in cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified

within assets-held-for-sale

(5.6)

(11.6) Less: cash included in assets-held-for-sale, end of period

(9.9)

— Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(15.5)

(11.6) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

49.3

120.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 33.8

$ 109.0 Supplemental cash flow information







Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds

$ 15.1

$ 11.2 Cash paid for interest

2.9

4.6 Non-cash investing and financing activities







Non-cash additions to property and equipment for right-of-use

finance leases and vendor-based financing arrangements

$ 15.6

$ 0.2 Non-cash additions to other non-current assets for right-of-use

operating leases

31.2

11.3

Non-GAAP Measures

We supplement our financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP with certain non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, net, integration and acquisition expenses and other similar charges including any severance costs, costs associated with warehouse and office openings or closings, consolidation, and relocation and other business optimization expenses, stock-based compensation expense, changes in the LIFO reserve, non-restructuring asset impairment charges, non-restructuring severance charges, non-restructuring pension charges, net, fair value adjustments related to contingent liabilities assumed in mergers and acquisitions and certain other adjustments), free cash flow and other non-GAAP measures such as the Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio. We believe investors commonly use Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and these other non-GAAP measures as key financial metrics for valuing companies. In addition, the credit agreement governing our Asset-Based Lending Facility (the "ABL Facility") permits us to exclude the foregoing and other charges in calculating "Consolidated EBITDA", as defined in the ABL Facility.

Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and these other non-GAAP measures are not alternative measures of financial performance or liquidity under U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we consider and evaluate non-GAAP measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures and to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and these other non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Please see the following tables for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Table I VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA; ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (in millions, unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Net income (loss)

$ 78.5

$ 21.3 Interest expense, net

3.5

5.1 Income tax expense (benefit)

5.8

9.1 Depreciation and amortization

12.7

14.5 EBITDA

100.5

50.0 Restructuring charges, net

2.7

4.3 Facility closure charges, including (gain) loss from asset disposition

(0.6)

0.3 Stock-based compensation

2.8

1.2 LIFO reserve (decrease) increase

11.0

5.1 Non-restructuring severance charges

1.7

0.8 Other

1.4

(2.2) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 119.5

$ 59.5









Net sales

$ 1,858.1

$ 1,559.3 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales

6.4 %

3.8 %

Table I.a. VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE (in millions, unaudited)













Forecast for Year Ending December 31, 2022



Low

High Net income (loss)

$ 270

$ 305 Interest expense, net

15

15 Income tax expense (benefit)

80

95 Depreciation and amortization

50

50 Other reconciling items

30

20 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 445

$ 485

Table II VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FREE CASH FLOW (in millions, unaudited)









Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

$ (5.9) Less: Capital expenditures

(9.4) Free cash flow

$ (15.3)

Table II.a VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE (in millions, unaudited)









Forecast for Year Ending December 31, 2022 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

approximately $280 Less: Capital expenditures

(30) Free cash flow

approximately $250

VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions, unaudited)





March 31, 2022 Amount drawn on ABL Facility $ 474.2 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (33.8) Net debt $ 440.4



Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA $ 402.6



Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA 1.1x





Last Twelve Months

March 31, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 201.8 Interest expense, net 15.6 Income tax expense (benefit) 49.6 Depreciation and amortization 53.4 EBITDA 320.4 Restructuring charges, net 13.8 Facility closure charges, including (gain) loss from asset disposition (0.8) Stock-based compensation 9.0 LIFO reserve (decrease) increase 49.5 Non-restructuring severance charges 8.7 Non-restructuring pension charges, net 0.5 Other 1.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 402.6

