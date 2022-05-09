TRUELOOK RELEASES NEW INNOVATIVE JOBSITE SURVEILLANCE TECHNOLOGY

New offering will provide customers peace of mind with advanced Jobsite Surveillance complete with Intelligent Motion Alerts and human verification technology

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueLook, a market leader in construction camera technology trusted worldwide for construction visibility and security, has released an innovative Jobsite Surveillance feature designed to reduce theft at construction sites and minimize the risk for loss of time, money, and equipment. This type of technology is expected to be a complete game-changer when it comes to jobsite monitoring.

"This technology is a natural next step for our company and a much needed resource for customers wanting improved security for their large job sites," said Roger Yarrow. "We are pleased and proud to be able to offer a product which solves problems for a wide range of construction companies across the country. We believe that this turnkey new offering will prove invaluable on jobsites, adding an extra layer of security when a job site manager can't be there 24/7."

Over the past several years, there has been a rising climate of crime leading to a major influx of requests from customers looking for increased monitoring features (such as human verification and trained professional monitoring). With construction theft increasingly plaguing the industry, TrueLook decided to take their technology to a new level. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction projects were halted and crews were forced to take a leave for the recommended quarantine period provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), leaving job sites empty and making them a target for construction material theft. The National Equipment Register estimates that the cost to the insurance and construction industry each year, due to theft alone, could be upwards of $1 billion. The demand for surveillance on these sites is no longer a luxury - it has become a necessity. TrueLook is responding to that increased demand, which has remained prevalent.

TrueLook's Jobsite Surveillance protects job sites by identifying perpetrators in real time, verifying threats, and contacting law enforcement to stop criminals in the act. The new feature works by following these steps:

Utilizing TrueLook's Intelligent Motion Alerts, customers can select the areas and hours they want visibility on their jobsite. Typically, these hours are when no one should be on your job site. Customers can also choose to include or exclude certain areas of a job site.

If activity is detected in the designated zones during monitored hours, a video-clip of the event will be sent to a trained monitoring representative. The representative will review the clip and determine if the threat is real.

If the threat is verified, the representative will contact the customer to verify a legitimate security threat is occurring.

The customer can then choose to request emergency services or dismiss the alert. If emergency services are requested, the representative will alert the nearest responders with a description and live video feed of the threat in progress.

"The safety and security of job sites are of utmost importance to our customers," said Jaclyn Kramer, CMO. "Our Jobsite Surveillance functionality provides complete, trusted protection, and ensures projects can be completed without unnecessary interruptions due to vandalism and theft. We are excited to be able to offer our customers that added level of comfort"

ABOUT TRUELOOK:

TrueLook is the only construction camera company to include live jobsite viewing, project time-lapsing, and HD security recording with every camera. TrueLook has pioneered new construction camera technologies for over 20 years, beginning with the world's first Pan-Tilt-Zoom camera in 1995. Their cameras capture over 50,000 construction time-lapse photos every day across the U.S. and Canada and have delivered more than two billion images to 100 million users. For more information, visit www.truelook.com or call 833-TRUELOOK (833-878-3566).

