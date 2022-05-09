TROPOS MOTORS, A LEADING ELECTRIC LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLE OEM, COLLABORATING WITH COX AUTOMOTIVE TO ELEVATE THE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Collaboration With the World's Leading Automotive Service Provider to Support Next-Level Service and Support Across North America

MORGAN HILL, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropos Motors designs, builds and markets the best-in-class fully electric, compact utility vehicles, and today has announced a collaboration with Cox Automotive, the world's leading automotive service provider, to support the next level of service for the all-electric utility vehicle market. This arrangement is designed to assist customers with:

Coast-to-coast service across North America

Capability for onsite service and maintenance

More convenient servicing

Pre-delivery inspection

Factory trained service

Logistics

"We are excited to partner with Cox Automotive and raise the bar for the customer experience. We are working to provide a higher level of pre-sale and after-sale service and support that has never been available before with this class of vehicle to date," said John Bautista, Founder and CEO of Tropos Motors. "We pride ourselves in offering a superior, 100% electric vehicle for daily use, so companies can right size vs. downsize their truck work fleet. We have always brought advanced connectivity, efficiency, performance, and value, now we can add nationwide top-level service to the list," he continued.

"We are always looking to work with companies that have their customers' needs as the primary focus. Tropos Motors offers a full spectrum of fleet products and services that do just that with their full line of durable and versatile, all electric, street legal vehicles that can be utilized indoors or out, and Cox Automotive is excited to provide first-class customer service to Tropos' customers across the U.S.," said Alex Fraser, AVP of Fleet Operations for Cox Automotive Mobility.

With all the capabilities of a larger truck but in a smaller package, fleet operators see cost and environmental benefits tied to the EV. Tropos Motors offers a better solution and has successfully made the all-electric utility vehicle more appropriate for the job. Success of the Silicon Valley-based startup is also attributed to the lower costs of vehicle fleet ownership and maintenance compared to the competition.

This new collaboration comes immediately following the debut of the all-new ABLE™ NXT platform at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach, Calif., May 9-11, 2022.

The ABLE NXT is taking pre-orders with expected delivery beginning Q3 2022. For more information, please visit www.troposmotors.com

About Tropos Technologies, Inc. and Tropos Motors

Tropos Technologies, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based startup that manufacturers and distributes all-electric, street-legal vehicles, specializing in utility e-LSVs – electric low-speed vehicles – and trucks under the Tropos Motors brand. These vehicles are designed for corporate, fleet, first-responder, agriculture, last-mile delivery, and construction applications. Tropos employs the latest EV technology, experienced engineering, and modern design aesthetics. The Tropos Motors ABLE™ is a full line of durable, versatile, and available eCUVs (electric Compact Utility Vehicles). The Tropos Motors product line is capable of handling large payloads and towing capacities and can operate in extremely tight quarters with a short wheelbase and turning radius. Tropos Motors eCUVs can be operated indoors, outdoors, and off-road. Available in countless configurations, their trucks are ready to work as hard as you do, no matter the job.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

