STEMBoard Selected for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's Mentor Protégé Program (MPP)

ARLINGTON, Va., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WiSC Enterprises, LLC (WiSC) a veteran-owned small business (VOSB) specializing in providing worldwide interoperability solutions and capabilities for intelligence products announced a Mentor-Protégé Agreement with STEMBoard, LLC an award-winning SBA 8(a) Certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) under the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) Department of Defense (DoD) Mentor Protégé Program (MPP).

Under the terms of this two-year agreement, approximately $1M will go towards enhancing STEMBoard's technical and business capabilities to perform as a prime contractor and viable supplier to the Federal Government under the mentorship and guidance of WiSC.

Bill Craig, WiSC's CEO and President commented, "As an emerging medium-sized company, it is an honor to have been awarded a prime contract as a small business mentor under the NGA sponsored MPP. WiSC looks forward to working with STEMBoard to grow their footprint in the Intelligence Community while enabling them to diversify across the Federal marketplace."

"The NGA MPP program enables STEMBoard to leverage the expertise of a proven business leader to rapidly mature our capabilities while expanding our support to DoD programs. We are well positioned to grow while adding value to our government clients and large system integrators" said Aisha Bowe, Founder & CEO of STEMBoard.

As a result of the NGA MPP partnership, STEMBoard has achieved certification in three ISO Standards following the successful completion of an external third-party audit by SRI Quality System Registrar. In addition to receiving ISO: 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, STEMBoard was appraised at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI Maturity for Services. These accomplishments are indicative of a company-wide culture based on robust, standardized, and well-defined processes.

About DoD's Mentor-Protégé Program

DoD's Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) is the oldest continuously operating federal mentor-protégé program in existence. Originally established during the First Gulf War, the MPP helps eligible small businesses expand their footprint in the defense industrial base. Under the MPP, small businesses are partnered with successful companies performing in government contracting to support each other. In the past five years, DoD's MPP has successfully helped more than 190 small businesses fill unique niches and become part of the military's supply chain. Many mentors have made the MPP an integral part within their organization in support of small business, as well as, for growth, diversification, and support of meeting contractual obligations. Protégés have used their involvement in the MPP to develop additional technical capabilities. Successful mentor-protégé agreements provide a winning relationship for the protégé, the mentor and the DoD.

About WiSC Enterprises, LLC

WiSC, a proven successful, Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) specializes in providing worldwide interoperability solutions and capabilities for intelligence products to include geospatial analytical support services within various Geospatial-Intelligence (GEOINT) disciplines. WiSC, since its inception, has remained true to our vision and mission, namely, to "enable worldwide interoperability of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance data." WiSC prides itself on providing objective analysis, recommendations and interoperable solutions that enhance capabilities, streamline processes, and reduce life-cycle costs. We are also a proud supporter of small businesses providing informal and formal mentorship.

About STEMBoard

STEMBoard is an SBA 8(a) Certified Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) based in Arlington, VA that has successfully provided a wide array of information technology professional services and engineering consulting services for the federal government and private industry. Recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing small businesses in America, the company's core services include: engineering, IT infrastructure and program management. For more information on solutions or contract vehicles, please visit www.stemboard.com.

Press Contact:

Kitt Grant

Director of Communications

917-514-5143

info@stemboard.com

View original content:

SOURCE STEMBoard; WiSC Enterprises