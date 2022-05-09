Patten Properties Announces a New Section of Homesites Offered for Sale at Republic Grand Ranch

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patten Properties a leader in premium recreation and residential property and developers of Texas Grand Ranch, the fastest-selling acreage community in Texas, today announced a new section of homesites for sale at Republic Grand Ranch - The Next Great Acreage Community.

This community is tucked in a forested setting of hardwoods and pines, and designed to maximize outdoor living.

Gary Hoven, Sales Manager said, "People are looking for a peaceful place to build their legacy home, with the warmness and charm that comes with small town living, all just a country road from big city amenities and conveniences. This property sells itself. You can schedule your viewing on our website, we are open every day. Come see why this is Montgomery County's fastest selling acreage community."

There is limited availability of high elevation cul-de-sac lots still for sale, which have just been released to the market. Republic Grand Ranch is a peaceful wooded community private parks, an 8-acre private, stocked fishing lake, and walking and hiking trails to enjoy. In addition to outdoor recreation and an idyllic setting, its location North of The Woodlands, ranked the No. 1 best city to live in America, provides discerning buyers easy access to world-class medical facilities, amenities and conveniences in addition to transportation hubs and world-class culture and events in Houston.

2+ acre parcels here present an unparalleled opportunity to own acreage homesites in Montgomery County, with a high and dry elevation of 400 feet, at pre-development pricing. Located off a beautiful country road, with easy access to I-45 and big city amenities, this community is tucked in a forested setting of hardwoods and pines, and designed to maximize outdoor living.

Homesites include underground electric, high speed fiber optic internet and environmentally sensitive design practices. And, homeowners have no time limit to build their dream home at Republic Grand Ranch.

Call 888-473-5175 to schedule a viewing or you can schedule your viewing online by visiting https://republicgrandranch.com/schedule-a-viewing/.

ABOUT PATTEN PROPERTIES

Patten Properties and its partners are recognized as being among the industry's foremost authorities on real estate investment and development across the nation. Our culture is founded on integrity and professionalism, which we proudly combine with a commitment to creating value and opportunity in today's exciting real estate environment.

Contact: RepublicGrand@PattenCo.com

