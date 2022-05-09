LRS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF DITCH & ASSOCIATES IN COMPLEMENTARY BOLT-ON, TRANSACTION DENSIFYING ITS FOOTPRINT IN TOPEKA, KAN

Acquisition drives significant increase in regional market share, adding 9,000 residential and 400 commercial customers who will benefit from LRS best-in-class service offerings

TOPEKA, Kan., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS, the Midwest's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services provider, today announced the acquisition of Topeka-based Ditch & Associates, a fourth generation family-owned roll-off, commercial and residential waste services provider; financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is effective immediately.

LRS initiated residential, commercial and roll-off services in Topeka last year with the acquisition of select Orion Waste Solutions territories. Ditch & Associates will significantly increase the LRS marketplace footprint, enabling LRS to continue to deliver best-in-class services to a new customer base.

Founded by the Ditch family, led by Steve Sr., Juanita and Steve Jr., Ditch has built its reputation by putting customer needs first with a high-touch family-style approach to service delivery. Steve Sr. and all Ditch employees will remain on with LRS as the company continues to invest both time and resources into expanding the LRS Topeka footprint, led by Regional General Manager Frank Piecukionis.

Commenting on the acquisition, Steve Ditch, Sr. said that after five decades the decision to sell his family's business to LRS was not easy, but when the decision was made to pursue a sale, LRS was the right partner to help carry the Ditch family legacy forward.

"We have dedicated our lives to serving the people of Topeka's waste removal needs and couldn't be more proud of the lasting legacy we've built over fifty years," Ditch said. "We found LRS' commitment to preserving our high-touch customer service, while offering a deeper bench of services and strong sustainability mission, to be particularly attractive."

LRS President and CEO Alan T. Handley welcomed the Ditch family and its thousands of Topeka-area customers to LRS, and said the company is excited to expand service offerings across greater Topeka.

"The Ditch family brings a strong work ethic, passionate customer care, and a relentless can-do attitude that we value and seek as we continue to grow across the Midwest," Handley said. "We welcome all Ditch employees and customers, and look forward to expanding services for Topeka-area residents."

About LRS

LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across nine states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas and Tennessee. Diversified and growing, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, street sweeping, portable restroom rentals, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates more than 60 facilities and thrives on the passion of 2,000 full-time employees. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com . #BeyondWaste

