InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Protect Items on Windowsills (DAL-161)

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had herb plants on my windowsill and I thought there should be a way to protect them from being blown or knocked over," said an inventor, from Little Elm, Texas, "so I invented the WINDOW COMPANION. My design would help to keep windowsill items in place, regardless of pets, children, the wind and other potential bumps and accidents."

The invention prevents items from being accidentally knocked from an interior or exterior windowsill. In doing so, it ensures that items such as potted plants remain securely in place. As a result, it helps to prevent damage to items and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

