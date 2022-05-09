Frankel Foot and Ankle Center - Award Winning Minimally Invasive Bunion Surgeon

WARWICK, N.Y., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Successfully performing over 100 minimally invasive Bunion surgeries is no small task. Dr. Marc Frankel of Frankel Foot and Ankle Center has achieved this milestone. Dr. Frankel keeps learning, innovating, and perfecting his Bunion surgeries and techniques. He recently was the first foot surgeon in New Jersey to utilize the Arthrex Minimally Invasive Targeting System to guide Bunion correction and achieve a 3D perfect surgical outcome. In addition, his practice was recently named a Center of Distinction by Crossroads Extremity Systems for exceeding a numerical threshold of successfully performed minimally invasive Bunion surgeries.

Dr. Frankel's patients couldn't be happier. They achieve rapid healing, minimal discomfort, and are back to normal shoe wear in as little as four weeks. "We have more patients referring their friends for Bunion surgery than ever before since the recovery is relatively easy," says Dr. Frankel. "My foot looks amazing!" said Angelica, an existing patient. "From the consultation, I felt comfortable and safe knowing that he knew what he was doing! I will be going back to do my other foot with him soon!"

The Frankel Foot and Ankle Center has an excellent team that is focused on assisting patients to achieve their goals. The administrator Ashley has many important roles but the most important is the Surgical Coordinator. She takes great care in making sure each surgery is coordinated properly with the surgery center as well as putting patients at ease with any questions or concerns they may have. Ashley states "I am fortunate to form a close relationship with our patients throughout the scheduling process and I love being a witness of their transformation."

The Frankel Foot and Ankle Center is the Hudson Valley's leader in minimally invasive bunion correction. The center offers a wide range of products, services, and procedures designed to provide the best foot and ankle care in the area.

