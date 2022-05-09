DF&I Names Scott Bergs as Chief Executive Officer

ASHBURN, Va., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Fiber and Infrastructure, LLC (DF&I), a leading owner and operator of high-capacity dark fiber and conduit networks in Northern Virginia and Maryland, today announced the appointment of Scott Bergs as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bergs will report to DF&I's Board of Directors and lead development and execution of the company's strategic growth plan and expansion initiatives. DF&I's founders — John Schmitt, Judd Carothers, and Chris Pancione — will continue in their current executive capacities.

Mr. Bergs has over 30 years of experience identifying, developing, and operating communications networks and leading companies through substantial phases of growth. His industry background spans data centers, fiber networks, wireless network operators, ISPs, and other critical communications infrastructure. Most recently, he served as CEO of communications infrastructure provider Vivacity Networks. Prior to Vivacity, he was the Co-Founder and CEO of Neutral Path Communications, a dark fiber and infrastructure provider that was successfully sold to Zayo Group.

"I look forward to supporting John, Judd, Chris, and the broader DF&I team as we further build on the success they have achieved to date," said Mr. Bergs. "The demand for core communications infrastructure on high density, diverse, low latency, and unique routes in and around Ashburn continues to exceed the available capacity. The same story is playing out in many markets across the country and beyond. As consumer and enterprise consumption of high bandwidth applications explodes exponentially, DF&I is well positioned to deliver the critical dark fiber, conduit and related facilities needed to unlock the promise of this digital transformation," he added.

Co-founder John Schmitt added, "From its inception, DF&I has delivered infrastructure that meets and exceeds the unique needs of our loyal customers. Our partnership with IPI has allowed us to expand and address even more of those needs. With Scott's skills, experience, relationships, and leadership, we will be able to take DF&I to the next level and build on our momentum with additional customers and in new geographies."

In January 2022, DF&I announced the completion of its fiber route between Ashburn, Virginia and Baltimore and Linthicum Heights, Maryland. DF&I is actively planning and pursuing additional expansion routes. To learn more about DF&I, visit www.darkfiberinfra.com.

About DF&I

Dark Fiber and Infrastructure, LLC is a pure play wholesale provider of dark fiber and conduit networks to carriers and enterprise customers and is a registered CLEC in multiple markets. The company was founded in 2017 and focuses on facilitating hyperscale access to key peering markets in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.darkfiberinfra.com or email info@darkfiberinfra.com.

About IPI Partners

IPI Partners specializes in acquiring, developing, leasing, and operating critical digital infrastructure assets to serve the needs of large, high-quality technology companies globally.

