Brio Benefits' Matthew Compton Named 2022 Retirement Plan Adviser of the Year by PLANADVISER Magazine

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of Brio Benefits Consulting, we're excited to announce that Matthew Compton, Managing Director, Retirement Solutions at Brio, has been named the 2022 Retirement Plan Adviser of the Year by PLANADVISER Magazine.

At the May 3rd awards reception in New York City, Compton was recognized amongst some of the nation's foremost retirement plan advisers.

"I am extremely moved by this recognition. I truly appreciate everyone's support and commitment over the last 2.5 years. The team at Brio has played a vital role in cultivating my role as a retirement advisor and I am forever grateful," said Matthew Compton.

"Matthew has been a great addition to the Brio Benefits organization, and we couldn't be prouder of this recognition of his hard work and dedication in the retirement industry," said Richard Kosinski, Partner, Brio Benefits. "Since joining Brio Benefits Consulting, Inc. in 2019, Compton has played a critical role in growing the retirement business over 600%! We can't wait to see what the future holds for Matthew and the Brio family."

The PLANADVISER Industry Leader Awards dinner honored the nation's foremost retirement plan advisers, as well as advisers' most preferred investment and recordkeeping service providers. Recently re-launched as the PLANADVISER Industry Leaders Awards, the awards program celebrated the accomplishments of the best and the brightest in the retirement plan industry.

