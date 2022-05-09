BizLink Receives UL 2594 Certification for ID3 EV Portable Charger

Fremont, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizLink, a global leader in interconnect solutions, is proud to announce that its ID3 EV Portable Charger received the UL 2594 certificate on May 6, 2022. BizLink's ID3 EV Portable Charger features a compact, modularized, and portable design to fit various grid and EV interfaces. Adopting the V-model process in manufacturing and product development, the ID3 EV Portable Charger offers an optimal charging management system for EVs or electric motorcycles.

The UL certification is the primary standard for EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment) in North America. In fact, a lot of EVSEs in the market do not have UL safety certification. The main risks of using non-UL approved EV chargers are overheating and electrical shock, which may result in fire hazard, endangering human lives and significant property. BizLink's ID3 EV Portable Charger is designed with an overheating protection mechanism and IP67/NEMA Type 3 enclosure rating for outdoor use, which is a safe and efficient charging solution for electric motorcycles and EVs. With BizLink's UL certificated EV portable charger, users will have sufficient protection to avoid the risks of potential fire and electrical shock, and even hand burns due to overheating of the charger. In addition, the portable charger supports 120V (12A) and custom cable lengths with common plug specifications.

BizLink has the capability to offer full-scale manufacturing ranging from individual and specific component parts to fully integrated electronic devices. To develop this comprehensive range of design solutions, BizLink employs several different manufacturing processes, including cable and connector manufacturing lines, PCB assembly lines, and final product assembly lines – all of which are IATF-16969 certified. BizLink continuously strives to advance its ODM/OEM capabilities to develop innovative, high-performance interconnect solutions and technologies that meet the industry's growing demands.

About BizLink

BizLink, founded in 1996, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA. Our mission is to make interconnection easier and to become the leading global interconnect solution supplier. We support industries that are environmentally conscious and improve quality of life through providing essential components, wire harnesses, and cables to a wide variety of industries such as IT Infrastructure, Client Peripherals, Optical Fiber Communications, Telecom and Networking, Electrical Appliances, Healthcare, Factory Automation, Machinery and Sensors, Motor Vehicle, Rolling Stock, Marine, Industrial, and Solar. In addition, with flexible production resources and global R&D teams in America, Europe, and Asia, BizLink always provides reliable interconnect solutions in close proximity to markets. BizLink also specializes in providing one-stop EMS and NPI services based on customer's requests. At BizLink, we strive to keep collaborating closely with customers to turn their innovative ideas into reality. Visit www.bizlinktech.com .

