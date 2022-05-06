Texas Children's Pavilion for Women Acquires Austin Perinatal Associates Expanding Hospital's Maternal-Fetal Medicine Footprint to Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Children's Physician Group announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Austin Perinatal Associates, a well-known private maternal-fetal medicine practice based in Austin.

(PRNewsfoto/Texas Children's Hospital) (PRNewswire)

Located at 6500 North Mopac Expressway, the facility is the ninth community maternal-fetal medicine clinic operated by the Texas Children's Pavilion for Women and the first to offer women's services in Central Texas – bringing the hospital's well-known, top tier women's health care closer to patients in this growing region of the state.

The announcement comes a decade after the expansion of Texas Children's Hospital into obstetrics and gynecological care, with a special focus on high-risk pregnancies, fetal surgery, and multiple births. Additional growth in the area includes a new freestanding, top tier children and women's hospital in North Austin that will top off in mid-May. Texas Children's Hospital Austin is set to open Q1 2024.

The clinic, founded by Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist Dr. David L. Berry , has served as a convenient location for patients to receive a full array of care, including ultrasounds, genetics services, antenatal testing, and diabetes and hypertension management since 1997. Patients will now have access to clinical support with specialty programs at Texas Children's, including the Texas Children's Hospital Fetal Center, The Women's Place, and nutritional counseling

"Texas Children's continues to expand from Houston into the Austin area to bring Central Texans the same personalized, family-centered, high-quality medical care and services they've provided since 1954," said Berry. "With more than 60 years of newborn care experience, over 6,000 births a year, and maternal-fetal medicine offices throughout the Houston area, I'm excited to be a part of their expansion efforts into Austin."

Berry is a fourth generation physician who returned to his hometown following his residency and post-graduate fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine to launch Austin Perinatal Associates in order to meet the medical needs of women experiencing high-risk pregnancies. His expertise includes prenatal diagnosis, invasive fetal diagnostics and therapeutics, infectious disease, cancer in pregnancy, and critical care obstetrics.

"We are proud to announce the growth of our world-class, specialized care for mothers and babies in the Austin community and excited to welcome Dr. Berry to our team," said Dr. Michael Belfort , OB/GYN-in-Chief at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women and Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine. "Our maternal-fetal medicine physicians at Texas Children's Fetal Center are known worldwide for their expert care for high-risk pregnancies, and this clinic allows for a seamless connection to our Fetal Center – one of the nation's leaders in the diagnosis and treatment of abnormalities in unborn and newborn infants."

For more information and to make an appointment, visit here .

About Texas Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital, a not-for-profit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; has the largest pediatric primary care network in the country, Texas Children's Pediatrics; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, go to www.texaschildrens.org. Get the latest news by visiting the online newsroom and Twitter at twitter.com/texaschildrens.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Children's Hospital