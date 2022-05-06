TAB Announces 2022 Star Awards Finalists

Winners will be honored at the Sunbelt Builders Show™ on July 14.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) is excited to announce the 2022 Star Awards finalists. The program drew a total of over 600 entries within the 176 elite categories. Projects and nominations were submitted by 108 companies from 72 cities across the state.

This year's entries showcase the exceptional talent within the residential construction industry in Texas. Our great state should be proud of its builders, remodelers, architects, and designers as well as its sales, marketing, and construction professionals. It is an honor to be recognized as a finalist among this group of distinguished leaders. Congratulations!

TAB launched the Star Awards program in 1992 and it remains the only statewide tribute to excellence in the homebuilding industry. The out-of-state panelists were tasked with selecting the best of the best by reviewing and evaluating the entries.

Winners will be announced on July 14, the last day of the Sunbelt Builders Show™. The in-person Star Awards celebration begins with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., followed by the presentation of the awards at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. All finalists are encouraged to attend the awards ceremony, where winners will be presented with their trophies.

About the Texas Association of Builders: Founded in 1946, the Texas Association of Builders is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders and has 26 local homebuilders associations across Texas. With a membership of nearly 10,000 representing over 723,058 jobs and more than $67.5 billion annually in the Texas economy, TAB plays a crucial role in providing housing for Texans. For more information about the Texas Association of Builders, visit www.TexasBuilders.org.

