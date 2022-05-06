SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SIMO, ACC, NTUS, FSI, NEOG

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP) (PRNewswire)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO)'s sale to MaxLinear, Inc. Per the agreement, each American Depositary Share of Silicon Motion will receive $93.54 in cash and 0.388 shares of MaxLinear common stock. If you are a Silicon Motion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC)'s sale to Blackstone related entities for $65.47 per share in cash. If you are an American Campus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS)'s sale to an affiliate of ArchiMed for $33.50 in cash per share. If you are a Natus Medical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE: FSI)'s merger with Lygos, Inc. If you are a Flexible Solutions shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG)'s merger with 3M's Food Safety business. Under the merger, NEOGEN will issue shares to 3M shareholders such that existing NEOGEN shareholders will own approximately 49.9% of the combined company. 3M will also receive consideration valued at approximately $1 billion, subject to closing and other adjustments. If you are a NEOGEN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP