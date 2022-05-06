Robert Half Tops List of Best Places To Work In The Bay Area

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has ranked first on the list of Best Places to Work in the Bay Area (1,000+ employees) by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Protiviti, Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, is also included on the list of Best Places to Work in the Bay Area (100-199 employees).

Nominees were selected based on scores obtained from an independent survey of workers in the Bay Area. The winning companies were those whose employees rated them highest on key dimensions including communication and resources, manager effectiveness, team dynamics, individual needs, personal engagement, and trust in leadership.

"Our focus has always been doing what's best for our employees and communities," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "Being a Best Place to Work means putting our people first, creating a supportive and inclusive work environment, and providing opportunities for employees to grow and give back. As we look to the future, we will continue to act with purpose to deliver programs that resonate from professional and personal standpoints."

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app .

