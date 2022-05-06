Everlaw Ranked No. 2 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area for its Exceptional Workplace

Employee reviews earn Everlaw top spot on 2022 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area List run by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal

OAKLAND, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, was named to the coveted " 2022 Bay Area Best Places to Work " list by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The list highlights Bay Area companies with strong company cultures and high levels of team satisfaction.

Everlaw is ranked No. 2 for companies with 200-499 employees, scoring 92 out of a possible 100 points overall.

According to the employee survey responses, including 600 comments from Everlaw employees:

More than 90% of the Everlaw employees surveyed fell into the highly engaged employee category, meaning they are highly favorable toward the company, actively advocate for it, intend to stay, and apply high discretionary effort.

93% of those surveyed said the senior leaders of the organization value people as their most important resource. The survey noted that year after year, this single factor proves to be one of the largest drivers of employee engagement.

Everlaw employees noted that "collaborative" best described the work environment at the company.

"I feel fortunate to be here, and I try to recruit everyone I know. We do good work in the world, and we are treated well. It has been a dream for me," an employee commented in the survey.

The Best Places to Work program measures a wide range of research-validated workplace factors that impact employee engagement and satisfaction. Companies on the Best Places to Work list foster a workplace where employees willingly go above and beyond in their work, advocate for the organization and intend to stay into the future.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our workplace culture and team satisfaction," said Everlaw Founder and CEO AJ Shankar. "Our employees create a thoughtful, collaborative, and low-ego environment that fosters innovation and long-term thinking. We're thrilled to support this approach as Everlaw continues to transform the legal industry."

Everlaw's Awards, Growth and Career Opportunities

This year Everlaw was ranked No. 4 on the prestigious Fast Company Most Innovative Companies for enterprise companies, and received the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Award , which honored the company working on precedent-setting, game-changing projects and initiatives for Everlaw's pivotal role in a Theranos lawsuit.

Everlaw has experienced rapid growth from the success of its platform and validation by the market for ediscovery solutions, announcing its $202M Series D round in November 2021 that propelled the company to a double unicorn status.

Everlaw has nearly doubled headcount since March 2020 and plans on increasing hiring over the next year. To learn more about Everlaw's career opportunities, please visit Everlaw Careers .

About Everlaw

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help government entities, law firms and corporations solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by Fortune 100 corporate counsels and household brands like Hilton and Dick's Sporting Goods, 91 out of the AM Law 200 and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Based in Oakland, California, Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, H.I.G. Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.

