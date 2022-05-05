Xcelerate's Vice President of Capture & Proposal Management, Leo Patino recognized as part of APMP's 40 Under 40 Class for 2022

MCLEAN, Va., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions (Xcelerate) is excited to announce that Leo Patino, Vice President of Capture & Proposal Management was recognized as part of the APMP® 40 under 40 class for 2022. APMP Awards are given annually to recognize the outstanding achievements of chapters and members.

"It's a great honor and very humbling to be recognized by APMP," said Leo Patino. "This recognition is a testament to the people who have influenced me in my personal, professional, and academic life. I've been very fortunate to have the guidance and support of some of the best in our industry."

Leo leads Xcelerate's Capture, Proposal, and Marketing strategies, with responsibility for the development and integration of capture and proposal activities across Xcelerate's three lines of business, including developing capture campaigns that include strategies for customer engagement, teaming, solution development, pricing strategies, stakeholder engagement, key personnel acquisition, and overall win strategy.

Through his leadership, he has been a driving force in Xcelerate's capture of more than $300M in new contract awards since 2016. His strong strategic direction and guidance resulted in the award of the largest contracts in the company's history.

"A career in capture and proposals is a life-long learning experience and I look forward to continuing the great work we are doing both at Xcelerate and within the federal consulting industry," Patino added.

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions exists to create innovative solutions that deliver results, manage risk from individuals to systems, and accelerate time to value. Across three service areas — Enterprise Security, Strategic Consulting, and Digital Transformation — Xcelerate optimizes efficiency and effectiveness and enhances the security and resilience of America's personnel, physical and cyber infrastructure.

About APMP

APMP® is the worldwide authority for professionals dedicated to the process of winning business through proposals, bids, capture, business development and presentations. APMP is a non-profit membership organization founded in August 1989 and began with 28 charter members. Today, the Association has nearly 10,500 members and is frequently growing in 27 active chapters worldwide. Membership includes proposal and business development professionals who are engaged in a wide range of activities including business development and acquisition, proposal management, strategic planning, business capture, sales, competitive intelligence, writing, editing, graphic design, desktop publishing, document production, and proposal consulting.

