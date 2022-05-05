TradeStation® Crypto Enables the United Way of Broward County's Integration for Crypto Donations

TradeStation Crypto's free integration supports crypto adoption for nonprofits.

PLANTATION, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Crypto, Inc. ("TradeStation Crypto"), an award-winning,* self-clearing online brokerage for trading cryptocurrencies, is proud to support the United Way of Broward County, FL in accepting crypto donations.

TradeStation Crypto provides a simple integration for the United Way of Broward County's website to accept crypto donations through their online portal. Donor cryptocurrency assets are added directly into the United Way of Broward County's TradeStation Crypto account.

"We are thrilled to support the United Way of Broward County, a nonprofit that has been committed to South Florida for more than 80 years," said James Putra, Vice President, Product Strategy of TradeStation Crypto. "We've seen the demand and adoption of crypto accelerate in the past few years and this new service will allow nonprofits to process their donors' crypto donations. We're excited to continue being part of this momentum and hope it will be a game changer for the United Way of Broward County."

TradeStation Crypto offers this service to support nonprofits ready to take on innovation. The technical implementation to integrate into a nonprofit's donation process is relatively simple and free, and the only fees associated with the program are trade commissions.

"We are incredibly proud of our United Way moving into the digital world by accepting donations made in cryptocurrency with the help and support from the team and TradeStation," said Kathleen Cannon, President and CEO of United Way of Broward County. "This is a giant philanthropic step for members of our community, and we are so thankful that our very own Broward County Mayor, Michael Udine, is the first to officially make a donation to our cause via Bitcoin."

"The donation process was seamless, safe, and took only a few minutes," said Mayor Udine. The mayor added, "I believe in the power and possibilities of Bitcoin. I made this gift to kick off the start of United Way of Broward County's Mayors' Gala. Whether in crypto or fiat currency, I encourage everyone to consider donating to United Way of Broward County to help them with their mission in the community."

About TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter, and similar registrations and licenses. For more information about the benefits and features of TradeStation Crypto, please visit TradeStationCrypto.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

TradeStation Group companies have, for decades, provided innovative fintech decision-support analysis and order-placement tools that support self-directed traders and investors in their journey to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders. In April 2022, TradeStation commissioned the Miami Bull, an 11-foot, 3,000-pound statue, presented in Miami to both honor the city and champion the latest fintech technologies that have emerged around the world, including the emergence of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized finance.

