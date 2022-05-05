STDcheck.com Confirms New Orleans as U.S. City with Highest Prevalence of Genital Herpes

Data based on 130,000+ tests in 2021

HOUSTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STDcheck.com , which has provided fast, private and affordable STD tests to more than 2 million people since 2010, today announced that New Orleans is the U.S. city with the highest prevalence of genital herpes.

Through partnerships with various nonprofits and educational institutes, STDcheck.com tested over 130,000 people for genital herpes last year. Data shows New Orleans has a 20.4% prevalence rate – this is higher than 30 other metropolitan areas across the country and 30% higher than the national average of 15.7%. This makes New Orleans the highest in the nation for genital herpes diagnosis.

"New Orleans could be on the precipice of having a public health crisis due to the high spread of genital herpes in the city. We cannot stress enough that sexually active people use protection to avoid contracting an STD," said Dr. David Jayne, the Medical Director of STDcheck.com.

In addition, the prevalence rate of New Orleans drastically increased 57% over the last three years, from just 13.1% in 2019. As of yet, there is no definitive cure for this disease, but there are many efforts to curtail the spread of it. Testing is just one way to ensure you have not been infected or will know what steps to take next if you have. Our team of medical professionals can advise on preventative measures to take to stop the spread of herpes. A diagnosis of herpes doesn't have to be the end of your sex life. Get tested today through our private testing labs.

"Unprotected sex is dangerous and people need to know if they have been exposed to prevent more severe health problems," said Dr. Jayne. "We understand that deciding to get tested for an STD is difficult. Rest assured that our high-quality tests are the best in medical testing. There is no paperwork to fill out or questions to answer at the testing center."

With over 4,500 test centers nationwide, STDcheck.com is the leading STD testing resource in the U.S and the only one that tests for all common sexually transmitted diseases with a 10-test panel, including HIV 1 & 2 antibody (4th generation), syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and herpes 1 & 2.

Its mission is to promote education regarding safe sex practices and offer inexpensive and accurate testing options. Sister websites include Healthlabs.com , PaternityLabs.com and UTITreatment.com .

Customers can choose a same-day STD test, which is 100% confidential and takes only five minutes to perform, with most results available in one to two days.

STDCheck.com offers competitive pricing, as test prices are the lowest in the industry and considerably lower than what a patient would pay at a hospital or clinic.

STDCheck.com accepts multiple forms of payment, including major credit cards, prepaid debit cards, cashier checks, money orders, Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), PayPal and cryptocurrency. To protect privacy, STDCheck.com does not accept health insurance.

STDCHECK.com is a subsidiary of Analyte Health and conducts its testing through a partnership with major laboratories, such as LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics, which are all CLIA-certified.

To find a lab and see tests and prices, visit STDcheck.com .

