RHEEM® EARNS SECOND CONSECUTIVE ENERGY STAR® AWARD

Rheem is Named 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year

ATLANTA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem® a global manufacturer of water heating and HVACR products has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Each year the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements.

"Rheem is innovating with intent and engineering solutions with lifetime-sustainability in mind," said Chee Wee Gan, Rheem's Senior Vice President, Strategy and Sustainability. "We are committed to preserving our planet's resources through energy efficiency."

Rheem made a significant commitment to Sustainability with its Greater Degree of Good initiative which highlights "Intelligent Products," "Responsible Processes" and "Inspired People" to advance select Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"We focus on material selection, smart features and responsible recycling while introducing intelligent air and water products to homes and businesses around the globe," said Chris Day, Rheem's Vice President of Product Strategy and Engineering, Global Air.

"We know that heating, cooling and water heating account for the majority of a home's energy usage and we see the opportunity for Rheem to make a real impact on creating a sustainable future," said Stacey Gearhart, Vice President of Product Management and Channel Marketing, Global Water. "Our teams across the air and water businesses are working together every day to meet customer needs while lowering environmental impact."

"We know it's going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers."

ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Rheem

Founded in 1925, Rheem® innovates new ways to deliver precise temperatures while saving energy, water and supporting a more sustainable future. Rheem is the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products, and is America's #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 80 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd. ® of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988, and today the company's portfolio of premium brands includes Rheem®, Raypak®, Ruud®, Friedrich®, Sure Comfort™, WeatherKing®, Eemax®, Richmond®, Splendid®, Solahart® and EverHot™ as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts.

