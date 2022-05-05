Phosplatin Therapeutics Adopts New Corporate Name as Promontory Therapeutics Inc.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosplatin Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on oncology therapeutics, today announced that the Company has changed its name to Promontory Therapeutics Inc. ("Promontory"). The new name reflects the Company's growth and evolution, and its goal to become the leading company within oncology therapeutics advancing small molecule immunotherapies.

"Our new corporate identity is aspirational, as we continue our growth and research and development efforts because we believe that small molecule immunotherapy has arrived, and that we are leaders within this area of cancer care," said Robert Fallon, Promontory President and Chief Executive Officer. "Through our internal work, coupled with our ongoing collaborations with global leaders in the field, we've developed unique insight into the development of highly-differentiated small molecule immunogenic agents, including our lead therapeutic candidate, PT-112."

Promontory is led by a strong management team, board of directors, and Scientific Advisory Board with in-depth industry knowledge. The company's lead agent, PT-112, is a small molecule therapeutic agent that promotes immunogenic cell death (ICD), a rare form of cancer cell death based upon the release of damage associated molecular patterns (DAMPs), which engage specific pattern recognition receptors on dendritic cells that promote the adaptive anti-cancer immune response. PT-112's highly potent induction of ICD has been validated in relevant cancer models and the drug is currently being studied in three Phase 2 trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, thymoma and thymic carcinoma, and in combination with PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor avelumab for non-small cell lung cancer.

To learn more about Promontory Therapeutics' mission, as well as PT-112 visit www.promontorytx.com.

About Promontory Therapeutics

Promontory Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing small molecule immunotherapies. The company's lead candidate, PT-112, is a novel chemical entity under clinical development that exhibits a unique combination of properties, including immunogenic cell death as well as osteotropism that confers advantages in dealing with cancers that originate in or metastasize to the bone. Clinical data generated to date across three Phase 1 studies have demonstrated single-agent anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability profile, and three Phase 2 studies of PT-112 are underway. The company also sponsors the ongoing clinical study of PT-112 in combination with the PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab under a collaboration agreement with Pfizer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (operating as EMD Serono in the US and Canada), and has an active collaborative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the NCI to conduct a Phase 2 trial utilizing PT-112 in thymic epithelial tumors.

