Opera Crypto Browser Integrates BNB Chain and Unlocks Access to Its Ecosystem of dApps

The update follows the launch of the Opera's dedicated Crypto Browser across Android, iOS, and desktop — elevating mainstream Web3 access to new levels



OSLO, Norway, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Opera , (NASDAQ: OPRA), the popular multi-platform web browser, today announces the successful integration of BNB Chain in its Crypto Browser . BNB Chain is the largest smart contract blockchain in terms of daily active users (DAU) and host to a plethora of community-driven and decentralized applications (dApps).

Opera Crypto Browser integrates BNB Chain (PRNewswire)

The integration will allow users to buy the BNB token with fiat, as well as to send and receive it using the built-in Opera crypto wallet, and access dApps on the BNB Chain. Beyond access to transactions and funds on the BNB Chain, Opera also offers its users seamless access to dApps including popular Decentralized Exchanges like PancakeSwap , 1inch ,and BiSwap and innovative DeFi products like DRIP Venus , Tranchess , Treehouse , ApeSwap , and AutoShark Finance .

For those who are more into the fun side of Web3, the Opera browser supports GameFi dApps like StarSharks , Thetan Arena, StarryNift and SecondLive , as well as NFT applications like Galaxy , NFTrade and Galler .

The Opera Crypto Browser's BNB Chain integration follows its much-awaited launch in April on iOS , which opened the service to millions of new users worldwide. This followed the original beta release of the browser on Mac, Windows, and Android in January.

BNB Chain boasts over 4 + Million Weekly Unique Active Users , 36 Million weekly transactions on average and more than $13 billion in total value locked (TVL) within its Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem — making it one of the most popular blockchain ecosystems in the industry. The network also benefits from its eco-friendly Proof-of-Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus mechanism, allowing for increased energy efficiency and ultra-low-cost, instantaneous transactions. Opera boasts 339M monthly active users globally, making this a partnership that has the potential to take Web3 adoption to the next level.

Jorgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera, said: "We are positive that today's integration with the BNB Chain ecosystem will offer even greater functionality for both new and experienced Web3 users. With a host of leading BNB Chain dApps already onboarded, and with the Opera Crypto Browser's user-friendly and intuitive interface, Opera continues to provide meaningful utility and user friendliness that is needed in order for Web3 to reach mass adoption in the long term."

Patrick Degenhardt, Vice President at BNB Chain, said: "The objective of the BNB Chain community is to build the infrastructure powering the world's parallel virtual ecosystem and attract the next billion people to crypto. Additionally, boosting the adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology requires major efforts on Web2 and Web3 integration. Opera's Crypto Browser connects those two worlds. We are thrilled that this integration will grant Opera's 339 million active users access to over 1,300 active BNB Chain dpps and their funds."

With nearly three decades of experience as a Web2 market leader to draw from, Opera is focused on its core competency of offering a simplified, accessible user experience for the Crypto Browser project. Onboarding to crypto and interacting with dApps, gaming, cryptocurrency, and metaverse platforms on Opera's browser is customized for new adopters and experienced Web 3 users alike.

The browser also features "Crypto Corner," a news and data aggregator and bespoke start page featuring live crypto updates, crypto-asset price reporting, as well as crypto events, airdrops, and much more. Users can also access Web3 apps and domains as easily as any Web2 domain - simply by typing the address into the address bar.

With today's announcement of BNB Chain integration, Opera continues to streamline mainstream access to Web3 and beyond. With the Opera Crypto Browser, existing users of BNB Chain dApps and token holders alike can now join the hundreds of millions of Windows, Android, and Mac users worldwide in having unique Web3 access functionality at their fingertips. The Opera Crypto Browser project already supports Ethereum and Ethereum dApps and Polygon with more blockchain integrations coming soon.

The BNB Chain and its ecosystem of dApps are available in the Opera Crypto Browser on Windows, Mac and Android with iOS coming soon. Download the Opera Crypto Browser here .

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience. Building on over 25 years of innovation that started with browser products, Opera is now leveraging its brand and highly engaged user base in order to expand its business into new segments. Today, Opera offers users around the world a range of products and services that include PC and mobile browsers, the newsreader Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, crypto, e-commerce and classifieds. In 2018, Opera introduced the first browser with a built-in crypto wallet and web3 support. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). In January 2022, Opera released the first version of its Crypto Browser, a dedicated web browser tweaked to crypto-enthusiasts and the crypto-curious.

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain (formerly known as Binance Smart Chain – BSC) is a community-driven, decentralized and censorship-resistant blockchain, powered by BNB. BNB has a market capitalization of $64 Billion . BNB Chain consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), which is EVM compatible and facilitates a multi-chain ecosystem. Through the concept of MetaFI, BNB Chain aims to build the infrastructure to power the world's parallel virtual ecosystem. For more information on BNB Chain visit https://www.bnbchain.world .

(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Opera Limited