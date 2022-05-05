Leica Microsystems Announces New Market Representation for the Midwestern U.S. Geography

Expanded long-term partnership to increase Leica Microsystems' ability to serve customers in this important geographical area

DEERFIELD, Ill., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Microsystems, a technology leader in microscope and image analysis solutions, announces an expanded market representation for its neurosurgical, spine, ophthalmic, otolaryngologic, dental and plastic reconstructive microscope sales. SurgicalOne has represented Leica since 2000 in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Northern Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland and Upstate New York. SurgicalOne is expanding into the Midwest (Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota and Iowa) as Leica's exclusive distributor for surgical microscopes.

"We are excited to expand our long-term partnership with Leica Microsystems to the Midwest region," said Al Ludvigsen, President of SurgicalOne. "Together with Leica, we have built the most comprehensive surgical microscope sales and service organization in the Midwest & Mid-Atlantic Regions. We are proud to serve our customers in our current geography and look forward to expanding our success."

"SurgicalOne has been a strong and successful Leica business partner for over 20 years. SurgicalOne offers customers a professional sales experience to include a robust and comprehensive service team, to meet all surgical microscope needs. Expanding SurgicalOne's geographical reach is the next logical step in this proven partnership. We are confident we have the correct partner to best serve this customer base," says Greg Bonner, General Manager for Leica Microsystems Medical Division.

About SurgicalOne

SurgicalOne is a premier distributor of surgical products, including Leica microscopes, covering 19 states across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. The company, founded in 2000, serves all medical specialties in the microsurgical, implant, dental and capital equipment markets. SurgicalOne partners with neurosurgeons, orthopedic and spine surgeons, ophthalmologists, ENT specialists, urologists, gynecologists, and cardiovascular surgeons to provide high quality products to surgeons and the patients they serve.

About Leica Microsystems

Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures. Widely recognized for optical precision and innovative technology, the company is one of the market leaders in compound and stereo microscopy, digital microscopy, confocal laser scanning and super-resolution microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopy.

Leica Microsystems has six major plants and product development sites located in Wetzlar and Mannheim (Germany), Vienna (Austria), Heerbrugg (Switzerland), Durham (USA), and Singapore. The company is represented in over 100 countries, has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, and an international network of distribution partners. Its headquarters are located in Wetzlar, Germany. Leica Microsystems is part of Danaher.

