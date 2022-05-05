Lassen Peak Appoints Former Cincinnati Police Department Chief, Thomas Streicher, to its Advisory Committee

Chief Streicher led one of America's leading police department transformations to address community concerns

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announces the appointment of Thomas Streicher to its advisory committee. Mr. Streicher serves as the President of Greenwood-Streicher, a leading law enforcement consulting firm in Tempe, and formerly served as the Chief of Police with the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD), a position that capped a law enforcement career spanning over 40 years.

Greenwood & Streicher, LLC was founded by Chief Streicher and constitutional rights attorney, Scott Greenwood, in 2012 in the spirit of the collaboration they showed while working together to transform policing and police/community relations in Cincinnati. As Police Chief of Cincinnati, Chief Streicher worked with Greenwood in his capacity as General Counsel of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and brought together the African-American community, the ACLU, the Black United Front, the City of Cincinnati Police Department and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) to forge what has been widely acknowledged as the most comprehensive and successful police reform process in America.

With Streicher at the helm, the Cincinnati Police Department was awarded a number of distinctions, such as the ACLU Leadership Award (2000), the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Weber Seavey Award (2008) and the IACP West Award for Investigative Excellence (2009). Chief Streicher is a 25-year member of the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) and a 24-year member of the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA).

Lassen Peak's advisory committee consists of nationally-recognized experts to address critically important issues such as civil rights, law enforcement policy and procedure, and key community perspectives as it relates to the introduction of Lassen Peak's upcoming products. The committee will provide insight and guidance into the methods and application of Lassen Peak's ground-breaking concealed weapon detection technology throughout its development, currently targeted for introduction to law enforcement departments and agencies in 2023.

Chief Streicher states, "Lassen Peak technology will replace the negative connotation of 'reform' in law enforcement with a more positive action of procedural 'advancement' through technology. By providing a hands-off alternative to the manual pat-down that officers use to detect concealed weapons, their products will help remove procedures that both society and police find contentious, all while safe-guarding civil rights through procedural accountability."

Lassen Peak Chairman of the Board and CEO, Hatch Graham, states "Tom is recognized as one of the top public safety change-agents in America. His expertise in delivering solutions that are embraced by stakeholders of different perspectives is precisely aligned with Lassen Peak's objectives."

About Lassen Peak

Lassen Peak is a Seattle-area startup founded in 2019, which comprises a unique blend of industry technology leaders in ultra-highspeed wireless, imaging radar, geo-positioning and other technologies, public safety veterans in law enforcement, military, and high fan-volume entertainment industries, and civil rights and social justice leaders. The company is developing handheld technology that will allow highly accurate weapon detection to be conducted anywhere in the field, at a reasonably safe distance, and without physical contact – all while providing safeguards that protect civil rights and privacy, and while offering a path to a greater level of accountability than today's manual concealed weapons searches.

